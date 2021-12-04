Strictly star Janette Manrara reveals special moment she fell in love with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

The moment Janette Manrara fell in love with husband and fellow Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec is seared into her soul.

That’s because the happy memory unsurprisingly revolves around the couple’s other true passion: dancing.

It Takes Two host Janette, 38, has shared lots with fans about their marriage, after they got wed in 2017.

But Janette has also previously reflected on how Aljaz stole her heart – and it seems like it could be a memory that she regularly enjoys.

Strictly pro Janette Manrara is now a host of It Takes Two (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What has Janette Manrara said about falling in love with her husband?

Last month, Janette reflected on Aljaz’s 2021 stint as a pro on the show alongside Sara Davies.

Businesswoman Sara and her Slovenian dance partner made it until week 8 of the series.

And although Janette enjoyed being free of the pressure of the competition herself after her presenting move, she still misses seeing Aljaz perform up close.

She told Hello! magazine about not taking part herself: “[I was a] little bit less stressed, I have to admit! I was able to just enjoy the show for a change.”

Read more: Strictly final: Craig Revel Horwood reckons he already knows who the finalists will be

A loved-up Janette continued: “But I miss watching Aljaz dance, I love watching him dance.

“As his wife, I think I fell in love with him the first time I watched him dance.

I think I fell in love with him the first time I watched him dance.

“So I missed him and Sara, but the show was so brilliant.”

Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec married in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Do Janette Manrara husband Aljaz Skorjanec have any kids?

The couple, who first met in 2009, are not parents.

But they have previously spoken about their hopes to have a family.

Aljaz was paired up with Sara Davies for Strictly 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Back in early 2021, they said their bubble arrangements during the 2020 series helped them make decisions about their future.

She told Hello!: “We’re definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can’t plan it.

“We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I’m so lucky to have him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aljaž Škorjanec (@aljazskorjanec)

What else have they said about their marriage?

The couple believe they have thrived as a couple because of mutual respect and they are each other’s support system.

Aljaz has previously revealed: “Our marriage works so well because of communication. We talk about everything and anything.”

But they also feel Strictly has been a vital foundation for their relationship – and they believe it has also kept them together.

Janette said earlier this year: “It saved us really, in every way.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Janette Manrara breaks silence on rumours husband Aljaz Skorjanec is quitting

Reflecting on how Aljaz may have had to return to Slovenia and Janette saw her future in the US, she thought they may have to try a long-distance relationship.

However, their Strictly jobs changed all of that.

She continued: “So when we got that phone call to come and join Strictly it didn’t only give us stability work-wise, it saved our relationship.

“We got engaged on Strictly, we got married while being on Strictly. For us, it’s always been the biggest Strictly blessing instead of a curse, and we owe everything to the show really.”

Strictly Come Dancing next airs on Saturday December 4 on BBC One at 6.40pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.