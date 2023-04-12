Janette Manrara breaks silence on Rylan Clark’s Strictly news as she expresses ‘upset’

Former Strictly pro Janette Manrara has hosted the spin-off show, It Takes Two, since 2021 alongside Rylan Clark.

But after four years on the show, Rylan announced he has quit Strictly: It Takes Two.

In a statement, Rylan wrote that he had the “best time” hosting alongside Janette and Zoe Ball. Janette has now broken her silence on the news.

Rylan Clark announced he is quitting It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara breaks silence on Rylan Clark exit

Janette broke her silence on Rylan’s exit from It Takes Two on his Instagram post. She wrote: “I’ll miss you so much my TV hubby.” Janette added a crying emoji alongside a heart emoji. It definitely sounds like Janette will miss her It Takes Two co-host!

I’ll miss you so much my TV hubby.

Strictly star Janette previously confirmed that she would remain on the show. Appearing on Lorraine, the host asked if Janette, who is expecting her first child, is still doing It Takes Two. Janette said: “Yes, yes. Rylan and I are the perfect match, I love Rylan. He’s become such a great friend and we have so much fun doing the show together.”

It’s early days and the BBC hasn’t announced who will replace Rylan on the Strictly aftershow just yet. But, hopefully, we’ll see Janette return alongside a new partner when Strictly returns later this year.

Presenter Rylan Clark hosted It Takes Two for four years (Credit: BBC)

Rylan Clark statement on It Takes Two exit

Rylan shared the news of his It Takes Two exit on social media. He wrote: “After 4 fantastic years it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two.

“I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show. I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.”

Rylan added: “Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart… and dancing feet.”

Rylan hasn’t announced any future plans next, but fans wondered if the star is hosting the Big Brother reboot, or joining the dancing competition himself!

One person wrote: “I’m gonna predict he’s the new host of Big Brother… has to be him.” Another fan added: “Does that mean you are dancing Rylan? Hope so.”

