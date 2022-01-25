Janette Manrara has admitted that she may never return to Strictly Come Dancing to dance during an interview today (Tuesday, January 25).

The 38-year-old’s stunning revelation came during her appearance on This Morning earlier today.

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara on This Morning

Janette was on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes welcomed Strictly star Janette onto the show today.

The American dancer appeared on the show to talk about the Strictly tour that’s currently happening.

The tour kicked off last week in Birmingham and is set to begin its stint in Leeds tonight. Janette isn’t dancing as part of the show, however, as it’s her who’s hosting it!

Janette hosting the live show comes off the back of her stint hosting Strictly: It Takes Two last year.

“How was that, to stop the dancing and start presenting?” Phillip asked.

“Well, the dancing was hard,” Janette replied. “I mean, obviously, I’m going to keep dancing, as they say, that’s never going to go away.”

“But I felt right at home on It Takes Two,” she confessed.

Janette’s talks It Takes Two

The star co-hosted It Takes Two with Rylan last year (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Janette then recalled how her makeup artist on It Takes Two had been surprised at how the star wasn’t nervous before her first show.

“She was like ‘you don’t look nervous at all’ and I was like ‘actually I’m not, I’m more excited to sit down and chat with my mates about dancing and a show that I’m obsessed with anyway,'” she said.

“I just felt right at home and Rylan [Clark] and the whole team made it so smooth and easy for me, it was amazing.”

She then revealed that former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball had been sending her supportive messages all series.

“It was a sensational transition,” Janette gushed.

Janette’s shock Strictly Come Dancing confession

Is this the last time we’ll see Janette on the Strictly ballroom floor? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Janette then said that she does want to get into presenting.

“Is that what you want to do?” Phillip asked.

“Yeah, I’d love to keep presenting,” Janette said. “Obviously I want to keep dancing, I don’t think that’s ever not going to be a part of my life.”

“Would you go back to dancing on Strictly?” Phillip probed.

“No, I don’t think so now. It Takes Two is my new home, and I’m very happy there,” she replied.

One viewer took it upon themselves to beg for Janette to not give up the dancing.

“Yes, don’t ever give up dancing Janette. One my favourite dancers,” they tweeted.

Fans of Strictly will remember that Janette and her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec, danced together during the Strictly final last month.

But is that the last time Janette will take to the Strictly ballroom floor? It seems so… for now, anyway!

