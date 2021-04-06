Janette Manrara has revealed her relationship with Aljaz Skorjanec was “saved” by Strictly Come Dancing.

The 37-year-old professional dancer has been happily married to Alijaz, 31, for four years.

However, Janette admitted the pair were nearly forced apart before taking part in the popular BBC reality series.

What did Janette Manrara say?

Janette was debating working in Los Angeles at the time, while Aljaz considered returning to his home in Slovenia.

But the pair managed to land a place on Strictly just in time.

Speaking to The Sun, she explained: “Strictly Come Dancing, it saved us. It saved us really, in every way. We were going to try the long-distance thing and see what happened.

It saved our relationship

“So when we got that phone call to join Strictly it didn’t only give us stability workwise, it saved our relationship.”

The married pair joined Strictly back in 2013, the same year Alijaz won with partner Abbey Clancy.

Meanwhile, Janette was partnered with fashion designer Julien Macdonald.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, have spent little time away from each other throughout their relationship.

However, the pair were forced to live apart on the reality series last year in order to follow coronavirus rules.

Speaking to Dr Ranj on his podcast Steths, Drugs & Rock ‘n’ Roll, Janette shared: “I love it… no, I miss him terribly, but we’re doing what’s best for the show.”

What else has Janette been up to?

Meanwhile, in February, the professional dancer made her presenting debut on BBC Morning Live.

She stepped in for regular host Kym Marsh, who was recovering from a hernia operation.

However, Janette’s biggest fan was without doubt her hunky husband.

Gushing over his wife on the show, he said: “Woke up beaming with pride.

“So happy to see my @jmanrara presenting @bbcmorninglive with @gethincjones.”

Much like the Strictly star, viewers of Morning Live also loved Janette.

“So so proud, you are a natural,” declared one fan, while another added: “Duck to water. Brilliant.”

