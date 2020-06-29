Janet Street Porter sports nose plaster after undergoing surgery to remove skin cancer

Janet Street Porter sported a nose plaster on This Morning today after having surgery to remove skin cancer.

Last week, the Loose Women star explained she was having the procedure after being diagnosed with basel cell carcinoma.

Janet, 73, appeared on This Morning today to discuss the latest news headlines alongside Matthew Wright.

Janet Street Porter sported a nose plaster on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Janet Street Porter reveals she has skin cancer on Loose Women

Janet explained her surgery went well and she's now on the mend.

What did she say?

She said: "I had a small basel cell carcinoma, a skin cancer growth taken off my nose a week ago.

"I'm going to be lifting the plaster off and talking about it on Loose Women on Wednesday but I'm fine."

She added: "Now I can see myself it looks frightening!"

Host Holly Willoughby asked: "But you're alright though? You're OK?" to which Janet said: "I'm perfectly alright."

Janet had surgery to remove skin cancer last week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, speaking on Loose Women last week, Janet said: "I showed this tiny spot on my nose to a dermatologist and he immediately referred me to a consultant.

"They said I’ve got a basel cell carcinoma, which is a form of skin cancer.

"If untreated it could grow. It has to be removed otherwise it’s going to get bigger and bigger. Also, I could be left with a very big scar.

"I was about to have it removed then lockdown happened three days before I was supposed to have it removed."

She continued: "I’ve spent the whole of lockdown getting more and more anxious about it.

Janet was diagnosed with basel cell carcinoma (Credit: ITV)

"Although it doesn’t look any bigger on top of my skin, this kind of cancer grows under the skin.

"You can’t see it and that’s what they’ve got to cut out. So on Wednesday, my surgeon said I can have the operation at eight o'clock in the morning."

Earlier this month, Janet admitted she was "concerned" about the growth but insisted "it's not life-threatening".

What did she say?

Janet said on Loose Women: "When it was diagnosed, this little growth on my nose, I was told you can have it done within three months privately.

"But on the NHS I could be waiting up to seven months.

"Because I didn't want to take any extra time off work because there will be scarring, I opted to have it done privately."

We're sending all our love to Janet ahead of her surgery.



And to all those who've been waiting for medical procedures during lockdown ❤️



Watch #LooseWomen 👉 https://t.co/uhvdBHHe6b pic.twitter.com/fAr1GqISk0 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) June 23, 2020

Can you relate to Janet's comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.