Janet Street-Porter rounds on ‘cocky’ Gary Lineker as she issues warning over BBC row

Janet Street-Porter has branded Gary Lineker as “cocky” following his impartiality conflict with the BBC.

The sports broadcaster, 62, was suspended after criticising the government’s new asylum-seeker policy. However, after the boycotting of many presenters and pundits, Gary will be returning to present Match of the Day.

Tim Davie, the Director-General of the BBC, also said an independent review would be carried out on social media guidelines.

Janet Street-Porter discussed Gary Lineker on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street-Porter takes swipe at Gary Lineker

Speaking about the situation on today’s show (March 13) of Loose Women, Janet wasn’t too impressed.

She said: “I tend to think it’s a typically British compromise, with neither bloke losing face. Because it was all about who was going to lose their face.

“I think Tim Davie saying he’s instituting a review of the guidelines is fascinating because these are the guidelines he only introduced in 2020 – not even three years ago.”

“Nobody comes out of this very well”, Janet added. “The BBC looks defensive and Gary looks cocky. If you want my opinion, he’s a little bit too pleased with himself.”

Referring to Gary’s statement, the presenter continued: “He’s more or less repeated what he said in the first place that caused the initial row. Then he ends up with a little bit of obsequious fawning to thank Tim Davie.”

Janet then added that although she agreed with Gary, she felt that bringing up 1930s Germany in his initial tweet was “was a bad idea”.

Gary Lineker will be returning to present Match Of The Day (Credit: BBC)

Gary Lineker’s statement

After the lift of his suspension, Gary tweeted: “After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this.

“I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming.”

He added: “A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.”

Gary also thanked the the Director-General of the BBC for his understanding.

