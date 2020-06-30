Janet Street Porter reveals long cut on her nose on Loose Women after skin cancer operation

Loose Women panellist Janet Street Porter has removed the dressing from her nose after her skin cancer operation.

She appeared on Loose Women today (Tuesday, June 30) and revealed the long cut on her nose, after previously keeping it covered with a plaster on This Morning yesterday.

Janet covered the stitches with a plaster yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning fans shocked by Russell Crowe's lockdown appearance

Janet also talked about her diagnosis and operation, giving an update on her condition now.

The broadcaster issued a warning to those watching at home to 'be vigilant' over any skin changes.

Janet Street Porter reveals skin cancer on Loose Women

Janet said: "I had a little dot on my nose that I thought was an insect bite.

"A dermatologist referred me to a surgeon who said it was a basal cell carcinoma, which is a form of skin cancer.

"So last Wednesday I went and they anaesthetised my nose… basically it's the kind of surgery where they slice away just the top part of your skin and then they go and analyse it, so they're only removing the bare minimum of the cells. It takes a couple of hours and then they stitch it back up."

Janet has a scar on her nose, she revealed on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Of any lasting damage, Janet continued: "The surgeon said to me he's very confident that in a few months you won't see the scar at all. And tomorrow I'm going to have the stitches out so next week, presumably, I'll look a little bit different.

"At the end of the day, it's just a scar, and I've still got a nose and a face and everything else and I'm feeling very positive about it."

Janet urges people to be vigilant

Wanting to make sure viewers were aware of any changes to their skin, Janet said: "Do look at the little blemishes on your skin and especially moles, if they change size or shape or anything… which I always did. I was always careful. I always put factor 50 on my face."

Janet wants people to be vigilant about their own skin (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Sharon Marshall hints on This Morning Moira will die in Emmerdale

She added: "Since I mentioned it on Loose Women last week, hundreds of you have got in touch to say you've had the same procedure or you're waiting for it. It's nothing to be scared about, just get it done!"

Despite urging others not to be scared, Janet admitted: "I was in a state! I was [nervous about it]."

Loose Women continues every weekday at 12.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.