Janet Street-Porter divides Loose Women viewers as she appears in Baywatch swimsuit

Janet Street-Porter surprised Loose Women viewers on Wednesday by appearing in a swimsuit.

The television personality and journalist, 73, strutted out on to the Loose Women panel in a bright red swimming costume.

The other panelists also took part in a Baywatch sketch, but switched to wear regular clothes for the panel.

And it was all in honour of their special guest Pamela Anderson. The actress, 53, shot to fame when she starred in Baywatch in 1992.

Clearly a Pammy fan, Janet honoured the actress’ ITV interview by keeping on her bright swimsuit.

But her bold choice somewhat divided fans.

Janet Street-Porter also wore a light jacket to protect her modesty (Credit: ITV)

Janet says she just loves Pamela

Some praised Janet for her bravery, while others urged her to cover up.

One viewer tweeted: “Janet is 73 and looks fantastic #LooseWomen.”

While another viewer praised: “Wow Janet looking good #LooseWomen.”

And a third user gushed: “Ooooo Janet you have made my day. My dear.”

Sadly others weren’t as impressed.

The panel found her swimsuit hilarious (Credit: ITV)

How did Pamela react to the tribute?

One viewer fumed: “#LooseWomen wants taking off the air! Janet Street-Porter in a swim suit is the lowest a show can go. #vile @Ofcom @itvstudios.”

Another viewer complained: “Oh god! Could Janet please get dressed.”

Meanwhile, Pam video called in to talk about loneliness during lockdown.

Pamela says she is writing a book on activism (Credit: ITV)

Janet declared: “Pamela I’ve kept the swimsuit on!”

To which Pamela replied: “Oh geez, well I can go upstairs and slip it on if you want.

“I didn’t know that was the rule today.”

Janet responded: “It wasn’t the rule Pamela..I was so inspired by you that I’ve kept it on as a kind of tribute.”



Pamela then opened up about quarantining, and said she hadn’t seen one of her two sons for seven months.

She also spoke about the impending election, but remained coy on who she is rooting for.

Pam said: “Oh boy. The whole government is ridiculous. I don’t really know to say about it. But you have to exercise your right to vote. Or you shouldn’t complain about it.”

