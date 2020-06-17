Janet Street Porter apologises to Loose Women viewers for 'rude' comment about her dog

Janet Street Porter apologised to Loose Women viewers after making a comment about her dog.

On Wednesday's show, the panel were discussing pets and how much they mean to them.

Janet, 73, spoke about her dog Badger and how he's coped during lockdown.

Janet Street Porter apologised to Loose Women viewers after making a comment about her dog (Credit: ITV)

Host Christine Lampard asked: "Janet, you've got your dog obviously, is it a bit of a love/hate relationship?"

What did Janet say?

Janet replied: "It is very much so. At the moment Badger is in love with a new squeaky ball that he takes everywhere.

"This ball, I'm trying to watch television and it squeaks and squeaks and I cannot get it out of his mouth.

"The only way I can get it out of his mouth is to open the fridge door.

"Dogs have inexplicable fears that come from nowhere.

Janet spoke about how her dog is coping in lockdown (Credit: ITV)

"One day, I opened the fridge door and there must've been some bottles in it.

"And it clucked and ever since then he thinks that the fridge door is the worst thing.

"So if I want to get to the ball off him and watch something in peace, I open and shut the door a few times.

I noticed he very cleverly rubbed his balls.

"But I do adore him, I'm not quite as soppy as Saira [Khan]."

Saira asked: "Don't you let him snuggle up to you while you're watching telly, Janet?"

Janet said: "Well no because he's a border terrier and he's malting everywhere.

Janet said he noticed his dog "rubbing his balls" on her bed (Credit: ITV)

"Then the other night, he went and got on the bed.

"And I noticed he very cleverly rubbed his balls all over my socks," as the panel burst into hysterics.

Janet quickly said: "Sorry to viewers."

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12:30pm.

