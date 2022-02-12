Jane McDonald’s bullying hell and how it affected her career

‘Cruising’ singing star Jane McDonald has delighted TV fans ever since her mainstream breakthrough in the 1990s.

Her assured and affable manner have charmed audiences of her Channel 5 shows, with episodes airing this weekend, as well as admirers who flock to her live shows.

But Jane wasn’t always received so brilliantly – as a schoolgirl she suffered at the hands of bullies.

However, Jane’s unfortunate treatment didn’t hold her back. Indeed, she has previously explained how it helped spur her on to success.

Jane McDonald was bullied at school – but a teacher intervened (Credit: AMP / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Cruising with Jane McDonald on bullying hell

During a 2019 interview to promote her second autobiography, Jane revealed being a victim of bullies actually assisted her musical ambitions.

That’s because it led to her developing a closer bond with someone who would influence her inestimably.

However, Jane still noted how she ‘lived in fear’ of those who targeted her.

It made me a better musician.

She said of her experience of being bullied: “It made me a better musician.”

Bullying ‘helped’ the Cruising with Jane McDonald star (Credit Channel5.com)

‘I was so afraid’

Jane explained: “Because I was so afraid of the girls that bullied me, my teacher Mrs Brierley picked up on what was happening and let me go inside at lunchtime to practise the piano.”

And it turns out that opportunity proved very helpful as Jane developed her musical skills.

West Yorkshire-born Jane, 58, said she also kept in touch with the ‘inspirational’ teacher who took such an interest in her.

Jane continued: “Mrs Brierley was such an inspiration to me and helped me so much at school.

“She’s in her 90s now, but we’re still in touch and we love writing letters to each other.

“She loves it that the shy little girl from Wakefield she used to teach has become a success.”

Cruising with Jane McDonald Down Under airs on Channel 5 on Saturday February 12 at 3pm. Holidaying With Jane McDonald & Friends follows on the same channel straight after at 4.30pm.

