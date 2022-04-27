Jane McDonald will be cooking up a storm with TV chef James Martin this weekend.

The much-loved presenter, 59, announced the news on Twitter – much to her fans’ delight

Jane has built up a huge following with her Northern charm and always makes must-see TV.

Something delicious for this weekend… I’ll be on James Martin’s Saturday morning show enjoying some fantastic food. Tune in at 9.30am on @ITV Saturday 30th April. @jamesmartinchef pic.twitter.com/NvG9SMZXkP — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) April 27, 2022

The Cruising with Jane McDonald star shared a snap of her and James on Twitter with the caption: “Something delicious for this weekend…

“I’ll be on James Martin’s Saturday morning show enjoying some fantastic food. Tune in at 9.30am on @ITV Saturday 30th April. @jamesmartinchef.”

The Yorkshire pair will no doubt get on like a house on fire judging by their grins in the pic.

James’ show features a mix of celebs and chefs all waxing lyrical about how much they love food.

Jane McDonald delighted fans with her news (Credit: ITV)

With her down-to-earth charm and infectious laugh, Jane has fast become the nation’s sweetheart.

Fans love the former cruise ship singer and were delighted she was back on TV this weekend.

Replying to her post on social media, one tweeted: “Oh my, I love Jane. Can’t wait for Saturday morning. Always enjoy your show.”

Another gushed: “Two Yorkshire legends together.”

Meanwhile, a third posted: “You lucky lady. I love this show. I would love to sample James Martin food always looks delicious. Enjoy Jane. Love you lots.”

Jane has built up a huge fan base (Credit: YouTube)

Jane McDonald weight loss

We don’t know what James will be rustling up for Jane, but the Wakefield-born star enjoys a healthy diet.

The singer is looking better than ever and recently shared the secrets behind her stunning figure.

The former Loose Women panelist shed a stone and a half after her stint on ITV’s Sugar Free Farm in 2017.

Jane picked up a number of tips from the show – which she continues to use today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

Speaking to the Express, Jane explained a bread she makes is yeast-free and “full of seeds, oats and yoghurt”.

After her time on the show, Jane continued to cut out sugar and white carbs from her diet, which gave her incredible results.

Fans couldn’t get over how good she looked in a recent Instagram pic and complimented the presenter on her glow-up.

One wrote: “Another day looking fabulous.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on ITV, April 30, at 9.25am.

