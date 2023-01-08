Jane McDonald has previously opened up about the real reason she has to tour “so much”.

Singing superstar Jane, 59, has been a much-loved telly fave with her fans since appearing on The Cruise in the 1990s.

And since her breakthrough on the box, Jane has remained a popular watch on Channel 5.

What’s more, she also bagged ED!’s National Treasure Award for 2022.

However, despite her showbiz success, Jane reflected on one particular aspect of her music career that meant she felt she can never take support for her singing for granted.

Jane McDonald first came to the attention of TV viewers in The Cruise (Credit: BBC)

Jane McDonald on going on tour with her music

Speaking with greatbritishlife.co.uk in January 2010, Jane was asked about breaking into music.

The star of Jane McDonald’s Sunshine Cruises said at the time there was “no getting away” from her feeling it was harder for her.

And Jane, then 45, indicated she felt her only option to counter one obstacle in her career was to be undeniable with her drive.

Jane McDonald appears on Channel 5 this weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘That’s why I tour as much as I do’

Jane explained her commercial success with her music may not have been matched by the exposure her tracks received on the radio.

She said: “Although my album went to number seven in the charts, I still never got any radio play.

“You have to accept that’s never going to change and think of a way around it. It’s a big pill to swallow.”

It’s a big pill to swallow.

Jane continued: “That’s why I tour as much as I do. I have 60 to 70 concerts this year. It’s all about putting on a show and I can be myself because I don’t fit in with anyone else.”

Jane McDonald’s Sunshine Cruises airs on Channel 5 on Sunday January 8 at 4.40pm.

Read more: Jane McDonald ‘thrilled to bits’ to win the Entertainment Daily 2022 National Treasure Award

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.