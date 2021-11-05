Jane McDonald is making a return to Loose Women next week.

The former panellist is set to make a guest appearance on the panel on Thursday, November 11.

Jane originally appeared on the Loose Women panel between 2004 and 2014.

However, she’s appeared as a guest now and again since leaving.

On today’s show (November 5), Kaye Adams revealed the news to viewers.

Jane McDonald announces return to Loose Women

“We’ll be reuniting Carol [McGiffin] with Jane for the first time in eight years – so many great memories,” she teased.

“Jane makes her return next week.”

Jane later added on Twitter: “I’m back with the Loose Women! I’m so excited to be joining them as a guest on Thursday 11th November – tune in at 12.30pm.”

Fans were thrilled and wanted her to return to the panel permanently.

One said: “You need to go back all the time!” while another commented: “Fantastic Jane..is this a flying visit or permanent..hope the latter.”

A third added: “Wish you were still on the panel.”

Another said: “Will you be on the panel after that then, we missed you.”

The TV star is making her comeback to open up about the emotional story of losing her beloved fiancé, Ed Rothe, earlier this year.

Jane and Ed have a special connection to Loose Women. They were introduced by one of the daytime show’s make-up artists behind-the-scenes.

Eddie tragically passed away in March aged 67 after a battle with lung cancer.

What has Jane said about her partner’s death?

Jane has been very open about sharing her experience with grief since her partner’s death.

In a post just weeks after he passed, Jane took to social media to thank her fans for sharing their well wishes and support.

She said: “I want to thank everyone most sincerely for the wonderful cards and messages of support that I have received since the awful news was announced that I had lost my beloved Ed.

“I’m so touched by each and every one. All the kind thoughts and words have meant so much to me. Many of you have let me know that you are going through the same thing as me having lost loved ones and I wish you all love and strength back.”

She also thanked fans for donating to a charity helping to support others who are terminally ill.

“I’m hugely grateful for everyone who very kindly donated to the Just Giving page for Wakefield Hospice in Ed’s memory.

“It’s been a tough time for us all recently and I know that better days are ahead,” added the star.

