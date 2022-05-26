Jane McDonald recently made a refreshing confession about her weight a she reflected on her Holidaying With travel series.

The Channel 5 show recently came to an end, with Jane chatting to James Martin on his Saturday Morning show about her decision to wear swimwear on the series.

Fans of the lovely Jane will have seen her dipping into the sea, slipping into a hot tub and trying her hand at paddle boarding, all while clad in her swimsuit.

However, she spoke to James about the negative comments she’d received and said she really couldn’t give a damn about what people think of her.



Jane McDonald recently finished her Holidaying With travel series (Credit: Channel 5)

Singer Jane McDonald’s refreshing weight confession

Opening up about filming the show, Jane said: “Well, I mean, I’m always on the go and I’m always away – but I’ve got such a great filming team and we have such a laugh.”

She added: “I get into it, I like it. I’m not bothered what I look like in a swimming costume any more, I don’t care.

“I get my costume on, I jump in places and I have a good time. I just really like to get involved with what’s going on.”

Jane McDonald raises a toast in a hut tub (Credit: Channel 5)

Death of Jane’s fiancé Eddie

It’s heartwarming to hear after the difficult time Jane has had of late.

Sadly, the singer recently lost her fiancé Eddie Rothe after a short battle with lung cancer.

In one episode of the last series of Holidaying with Jane McDonald, she was seen choking up as she watched a couple marry, memories of Eddie filling her mind.

Jane said she doesn’t care what people think of her body (Credit: Channel 5)

Fit and fabulous as she approaches 60

Jane, who turns 60 next year, looks better than ever and has lifted the lid on how she’s done it.

She signed up to TV show Sugar-Free Farm back in 2017 and picked up a few tips that she still uses today.

Jane met resident nutritionist Angelique Panagos on the show, who she said gave her a “life-changing” recipe for bread.

Speaking to the Express, Jane said: “The only bread I eat is one that I’ve got a recipe for from Angelique.”

She also admitted: “I used to eat so much rubbish!”

