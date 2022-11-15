Jane McDonald gushes over ‘cute new man’ in her life as she reveals niece’s beautiful tribute to late partner Ed

On Loose Women today, Jane McDonald has gushed over a “super cute new man” in her life.

The singer-songwriter revealed that her niece’s new baby is helping her “let the light in” following the death of her partner, Eddie, last year.

Jane appeared on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald makes confession on Loose Women

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw Jane make an appearance on the show.

During her appearance on the programme, Jane opened up about how she’s doing, a year on from the death of her partner.

Sadly, Eddie passed away in March 2021 following a battle with lung cancer.

During today’s show, Jane said she was doing “so much better”, 18 months on from Eddie’s death.

“I’m doing so much better and you realise just how important your family and friends are,” she said.

“I have more good days now than bad days and I relish those now.”

She then continued, saying: “I was very lucky – I’ve always had a very busy life without a partner, so I’ve been able to just carry on and my fans were just incredible. They got me through so much over the tour, so I’m very grateful.”

Jane spoke about her grief on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald talks about her ‘new man’ on Loose Women

The 59-year-old then went on to speak about the new “man” who’s recently come into her life.

The singer revealed to the panel that her niece has recently had a baby boy, and in a sweet tribute to Jane’s late partner, has named him Ed.

“There’s a new man in your life – a cute new man,” Ruth Langsford said to Jane.

“He’s just the light. He’s just so beautiful, I can’t believe it,” Jane gushed as she spoke about baby Ed.

“My niece, Katie, has had a little baby boy, and they’ve called him Ed,” she said.

“And he’s just gorgeous!” Jane cried as the audience applauded.

“I’m so in love,” she said. “I didn’t know you could feel that.”

Viewers gushed over Jane today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers gush over Jane’s appearance on the show

Jane then went on to say that naming their baby after Eddie was “credit” to how much they thought of him.

She also said it was “just a lovely thing to do”.

Viewers of Loose Women were loving seeing Jane back on the show this afternoon, with many taking to Twitter to gush over her.

“Wish Jane was still a regular panel member. A great personality & full of common sense. She’s been much missed,” one viewer tweeted.

“I really like Jane,” another said.

“Good to see Jane back on the show again,” a third wrote.

“Bring Jane back regularly. She’s so lovely,” another pleaded.

