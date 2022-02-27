Jane McDonald ‘bounced back from heartache’ after having ‘everything ripped from under her’

Jane McDonald has opened up about how the end of her first marriage left her hiding inside. The former Loose Women star felt like she’d had ‘everything ripped from under her’.

Singer Jane married her second husband Henrik Brixen in 1998. Yet, just four years later the marriage had ended.

Jane McDonald’s marriage to Henrik lasted four years before it ended in 2002. (Credit: SplashNews)

Jane McDonald’s marriage breakdown

Jane and Henrik’s marriage had been picture perfect, and they’d shared their nuptials in a Caribbean fairytale style wedding. Yet, by 2002 the marriage was in tatters and Jane was left reeling.

In an interview, Jane revealed: “I was gobsmacked when it didn’t work out. I sat at home for six months with the shutters down until my mum said, ‘Come on, get off your backside.’

“I didn’t even want to leave the house – I felt such a failure I didn’t want to see anyone.”

She added: “‘I started to question my choices in every way. I thought I had it all, but it was the most unhappy time of my life, in many ways.

“I was with the wrong person, fundamentally. And when it all went wrong, I felt like everything had been ripped out from under me.”

Not only had Henrik been Jane’s husband, but he was her manager too. After the relationship broke down, Jane was also left wondering what to do with her once great singing career.

The star revealed: “The fact that Henrik was my manager, too, just knocked my confidence to smithereens.”

Singer Jane said she ‘didn’t know what to do’ when her first marriage ended (Credit: SplashNews)

Jane found love again with musician Ed Rothe

It wasn’t too long before Jane was happily in love again, this time with drummer Ed Rothe. The pair used to date when they were younger and performing on the same entertainment circuits.

Their brief relationship ended after 18 months, but when they met again the pair felt the attraction instantly.

Opening up about her relationship with Ed, Jane said: “It’s frightening, actually, because he’s perfect for me. Even my mum said to me, “You’ll never find anyone better for you than him.”

Jane McDonald with late partner Eddie Rothe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sadly, Jane lost her partner Eddie Rothe to cancer last year. The devastating loss came just a few years after she lost her mum, and Jane described the loss of both of them as devastating.

However, the singing sensation has taken on a mantra saying ‘life’s too short’.

The star has thrown herself into her work, as she said singing was helping her to heal and work through her grief.

Jane said during an appearance on Loose Women: “It’s been my healer being out with the fans and I thank them so much for everything that they’ve done for me.”

Watch lovely Jane in Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire at 9pm on Sunday, February 27 on Channel 5.

