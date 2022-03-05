Jane McDonald’s incredible four-stone weight loss after making one simple change to her diet

Jane McDonald previously admitted how her impressive weight loss gave her a “new lease of life”.

The singer and TV presenter, on Channel 5 this weekend with Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire, took part in ITV series Sugar Free Farm back in early 2016.

And although Jane, now 58, joked she was initially put out when asked to take part, she has subsequently reflected the show was the ‘best thing she’d ever done’.

That’s because the approaches she learned helped facilitate weight loss… and at one point Jane is reported to have shed four stone!

Jane McDonald: Weight loss has been credited to cutting sugar out (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What did Jane McDonald learn about weight loss?

Before taking part in Sugar Free Farm, Jane wasn’t sure why producers felt she needed to lost weight.

A size 12/14, she quickly realised the show was about reducing sugar intake, rather than dieting.

And through cutting out sugar, Jane found it helped her with a healthier lifestyle.

Furthermore, Jane’s dedication produced results. After she completed the series, Jane was able to slip into size 8 jeans.

Jane McDonald shows off her incredible weight loss in August 2016 (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

‘I’ve completely cut down’

Jane showed off her figure during an appearance on Lorraine in the summer of 2016, doing a twirl for viewers.

But ahead of that showing, she explained what had to go from what she ate. And that turned out to be anything containing sugar.

The hardest thing for me was missing red wine.

She told the Mirror back in 2016: “We had to cut out alcohol, cakes, biscuits, convenience food… everything. The hardest thing for me was missing red wine.

“Oh, I love my wine! But now I’ve completely cut down on it, and only have a glass once a week. That’s a huge deal for me!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

Jane’s food prep

But as well as being more conscious about what she was eating, Jane also carefully considered how the meals were prepared.

And in ditching ready meals due to their content, she discovered another way to reduce her sugar intake.

“I worked long hours and would grab whatever I could on tour, or I’d just eat microwave meals,” Jane recalled.

“What made me so angry was when I found out just how much added sugar there is in pre-prepared food. It’s literally in everything. I’d been consuming it for years, without even knowing it.”

Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire is on Channel 5, Saturday March 5, at 4.25pm.

