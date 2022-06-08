Jane McDonald has shared some exciting news with her fans.

The legendary TV star has made her a name for herself with her Holidaying With and Cruising With shows.

They’ve become a major hit with Channel 5 viewers, and they’re still going strong.

Her latest series of Holidaying With Jane McDonald became an overnight success. As a result, Jane got some incredible news.

It turns out the show has been nominated for a TV Choice Award, and Jane couldn’t help but share the news with her fans.

Jane McDonald has been nominated for a TV Choice Award (Credit: Channel 5)

Jane McDonald shares exciting news on Instagram

“I’m so excited… Holidaying With Jane McDonald has been nominated for the TV Choice Awards in the Best Lifestyle Show category!!” she told fans on Instagram.

I’m so excited!

“Voting is open now! Visit the TV Choice website to vote #tvchoiceawards”.

Fans rushed to congratulate Jane on the good news.

‘Well done Jane!’

One replied: “Well done Jane you get my vote!”

“I love watching your holiday programs,” said a second fan.

“I watched your cruise one the other night and I think it was New Zealand and you jumped off that tall building, it was hilarious so I had to rewind and watch again, your face going down!”

While a third added: “You got this in the bag Jane, so happy for you!”

Jane McDonald shared the news with fans on Instagram (Credit: Channel 5)

Good news after a tough year

It’s wonderful news for Jane, who has endured an incredibly tough year. The TV legend has spent the past year grieving the loss of her fiancé Eddie Rothe.

Eddie died in March last year after a short battle with lung cancer.

In November, Jane appeared on Loose Women to discuss her tragic loss.

She told the panel: “I don’t want to feel sad for the rest of my life because that wasn’t Ed. Ed was golden, smiley, he was beautiful.”

Meanwhile, the star recently donated over 60 of her gorgeous gowns to the hospice that cared for Eddie before his death.

