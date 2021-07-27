Jane Dunn made her television debut on This Morning earlier today (July 27) – but who is the food blogger and patisserie expert?

The internet sensation joined Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on the ITV programme, as she made her much-loved NYC Chocolate Chip Cookies.

And it certainly left viewers wanting more!

Jane Dunn made her television debut on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Who is patisserie expert Jane Dunn?

Food writer and blogger Jane shot to fame with her delicious recipes and bakes.

She started her popular food blog, Jane’s Patisserie, after discovering a love for sweet treats at cookery school in 2014.

Since then, Jane has been voted the number one baking blog of 2020 by Vuello and grown an impressive social media following.

The baker has 752k followers on her Instagram profile, where she often shares her yummy recipes.

Speaking about her love of baking, her website reads: “I went to Ashburton Chefs Academy in the beginning of 2014 instead of university as I loved food, and I wanted to have the best of the best teach me… and I loved it.

“It sounds ridiculously cheesy to say that this blog is where I feel comfortable, but it’s true! Baking cakes is my life.”

Ruth and Eamonn were impressed with Jane’s patisserie skills (Credit: ITV)

She added: “So far, I’ve found that my readers just adore all things cheesecake, and millionaires shortbread themed. Honestly, I can barely keep up!

“I love experimenting with different flavours, so I’m always happy to post whatever my readers request!”

Jane’s most popular bakes include her red velvet cookie bars, a rainbow explosion cake and a Kinder cookie pie.

How did This Morning viewers react?

With her huge online following, we’re not surprised This Morning bosses invited her on to the show.

Jane made her debut on the programme earlier today, where she made a batch of delicious chocolate cookies.

Ahead of her debut, she wrote on Instagram: “Make sure to watch me at midday today on @thismorning, baking a batch of my NYC Chocolate Chip Cookies!”

And viewers were certainly impressed.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “#ThisMorning makes me want to go grab a pack of Marylands now.”

Another added: “Freshly baked cookies are heaven.”

A third commented: “Wow!!! Amazing!!!! The best cookies I’ve ever made.”

In addition, a fourth wrote: “Omg so well deserved you are an amazing baker that deserves truck loads of recognition.”

Meanwhile, Great British Bake Off star Rahul Mandal gushed: “Yay!! So good to see you in This Morning!”

