Jane Corbin on Panorama: Who is she and why is she famous?

Jane Corbin appears on BBC One current affairs series Panorama tonight (Monday March 22).

Subtitled COVID: Who Got It Right? it’s sure to be a hard-hitting documentary.

However, who is Jane Corbin and what is she famous for?

Jane on Panorama (Credit: BBC)

What is Jane Corbin doing on Panorama?

Throughout tonight’s hour-long special, Jane investigates Covid-19 policies pursued by governments around the world.

She also sets out to discover which nations have had the most successful approach, and how the world might react to future pandemics.

How did Jane become famous?

Born in London, Jane began her journalistic career at Channel 4 news in 1982.

During her time with ITN, she covered major news stories abroad, notably India.

In 1984, she interviewed the then Indian premier Indira Gandhi just before she was assassinated by a gunman.

Four years later in 1988, she joined the BBC’s flagship current affairs show, Panorama.

Jane specialised in reporting from warzones, and in 1998 was one of the first journalists in the world to report on the threat posed by Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda.

Since joining Panorama, Jane has made over 100 films and is the longest-tenured reporter on the show.

Jane reporting from the Middle East on Panorama (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Jane in Iraq

Since the second Gulf War began, 66-year-old Jane has gained exclusive access to some of the most important sites in the Middle East.

In 2003, she was given permission to accompany United Nations weapons instructors as they searched for Iraq’s alleged nuclear stash.

Then, in subsequent years, Jane switched attention to the war against the Taliban in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and made films about women’s rights and militias on both sides of the border.

Her other documentaries include subjects like the Arab Spring in the early 2010s, the hunt for Osama Bin Laden and the Rwandan genocide.

She has won three RTS awards and has been nominated for an Emmy.

Janes investigates the pandemic (Credit: BBC)

Has she worked on coronavirus before?

It’s not just foreign warzones that Jane has investigated.

She has also covered the UK’s response to coronavirus in the past year, too.

In April 2020, Jane journeyed to Coventry for On The NHS frontline.

During the hard-hitting film, she heard from doctors and nurses saving lives and dealing with death every day.

Jane also asked if there was enough PPE and testing to help protect them from the daily risks to their own health.

The film made headlines both in the UK and around the world.

Is Jane married?

Janes was married to former Conservative MP and peer, John Maples.

Sadly, John passed away from cancer in 2012, aged 69.

The then Foreign Secretary, William Hague, said: “As someone who worked closely with John, I will remember him as a man of great integrity, kindness, humour and quiet distinction.”

Together, John and Jane had two children – Tom and Rose.