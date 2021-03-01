Jamie Oliver must surely be one of the UK’s favourite family chefs – but how many children does he actually have with wife Jools?

Do they want more? And how long have they been married?

Here’s everything you need to know about the cook formerly known as The Naked Chef.

Jamie is a very familiar face on our TV screens (Credit: Channel 4)

How many children does Jamie Oliver have?

Jamie Oliver has five children with his wife Jools Oliver.

Poppy Honey Rosie was born on March 18 2002 and is currently 18.

Daisy Boo Pamela was born on April 10 2003, and is 17.

Petal Blossom Rainbow, born April 3 2009, is now 11, while Buddy Bear Maurice, born September 15 2010, is currently 10.

Their youngest child is River Rocket Blue Dallas who was born on August 8 2016 and is four.

Tragically, Jools has suffered five miscarriage in total – three after welcoming River in 2016.

She said on the Made by Mammas podcast that she suffered one of the miscarriages during lockdown.

Does Jamie want more children?

Jamie Oliver recently said his wife is “nuts” for wanting to have another child.

The TV chef and restauranteur says he is happy with his existing family and has no desire to expand.

Speaking on Joe Wicks podcast, Joe asked Jamie who was the one that wanted such a large family.

Jamie revealed it’s Jools.

He said: “Jools is literally nuts and she wants another one.

“It’s definitely an interesting one but it’s her thing right, that’s all she’s ever dreamt of and that’s the thing that makes her truly happy.

“She just loves being a mother and for that I’m grateful, but I think, you know, at 45, we’re sort of probably on the limits.”

Jamie Oliver cooks Malaysian Fish on Friday Night Feasts (Credit: Channel 4)

How long has Jamie been with Jools?

Jamie Oliver married former model and writer Juliette Norton in July 2000 at the River Café in West London.

She met Jamie at school and the duo have been together ever since.

The childhood sweethearts met growing up in Essex.

Jamie and Jools: Vow renewal

Jamie and Jools celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in 2020 and planned to renew their wedding vows – until the pandemic happened.

She wrote on Instagram: “Twenty exciting, happy, fun wonderful years married to my best friend.

“We were due to renew our wedding vowels this summer but that can wait!

“Twenty years married but together 27 years my first true love.”

She referenced her heartbreaking experiences of miscarriage by saying: “We have created five wonderful children and lost our five little stars in the sky.

“Thank you for loving me the way you do. We did it, on to the next chapter.”

Jamie previously told Event magazine: “Jools wants to get married again.

“We’ll do it completely differently. It sounds a bit cheesy, but 20 is an amazing milestone.

“It’s nice to have an excuse to get people together.”

Jamie Oliver on the set of Friday Night Feast with his Veg Tikka Masala (Credit: Channel 4)

Where does Jamie Oliver live?

Jamie and his family moved into Spains Hall during the summer of 2019.

It’s a 16th century mansion in Finchingfield, Essex.

The £6m property is located on a 70-acre estate and includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge, swimming pool, tennis court and converted stables.

Sounds like the sort of the place we’d like to have spent lockdown in!

How old is Jamie Oliver?

Jamie Trevor Oliver was born on May 27 1975 in Clavering in Essex.

He is currently 45 years old, one year younger than Jools, who is 46.

Jamie and Jools with Buddy and Petal, appearing on Jamie Oliver: The Naked Chef Bares All with host Davina McCall (Credit: Channel 4)

Did Jamie Oliver go bankrupt?

Jamie’s company Barbecoa Ltd went into administration on February 19 2018.

More than a year later, 22 of his 25 restaurants closed and 1,000 staff lost their jobs.

The chain had been struggling with debts of £71.5m and teetered on the edge of bankruptcy.

In May 2019, Jamie put all of his British restaurants into administration, a form of bankruptcy protection.

Jamie said at the time: “I’m devastated that our much-loved UK restaurants have gone into administration.

“I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the people who have put their hearts and souls into this business over the years.”

His chain was the latest victim of a tough trading environment on the UK High Street.

Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay feud: What’s it about?

Jamie and Gordon do not speak to each other.

The Naked Chef has publicly criticised Gordon’s swearing, while Gordon has revealed he will not speak to Jamie unless he apologises to his wife Tana.

Jamie is said to have upset Gordon’s wife Tana with his comments during an interview.

Gordon told the Radio Times: “Jamie turned round and said ‘I’ve got five kids, Gordon’s got four kids’.

“To judge someone else’s family on the amount of kids you have, that’s…”

Jamie’s comments appeared to have hit hard as they came after what Ramsay describes as a “[bleep] year”, during which he and his wife Tana had lost a baby at five months through miscarriage.

Gordon added: “Boys will always fight and butt heads but Tana was mortified, I mean really mortified.”

Is Jamie dyslexic?

Jamie has severe dyslexia.

He read his first novel in 2013, at the age of 38.

The novel was Hunger Games’ Catching Fire.

He credits cooking for ‘saving him from dyslexia’.

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites airs at 8.30pm on Channel 4 on Monday March 01 2021.

Are you a fan of Jamie Oliver? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.