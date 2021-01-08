Friday Night Feast is a hit with Channel 4 viewers thanks to the fantastic recipes and natural banter but how do Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty know each other?

Read on to find out more about their friendship, the show and more….

What is Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast about?

Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast is a television series starring chef Jamie Oliver, 45, and farmer turned telly presenter Jimmy Doherty, also 45.

The pair launched the show in 2014 and its been a hit with Channel 4 viewers ever since.

The show is set at Jamie and Jimmy’s Cafe, which is located at Southend Pier in Essex.

Each episode a celebrity guest joins the pair and helps them to create a new dish.

Past celebrity guests include Lindsay Lohan, Patrick Stewart, Stephen Fry, Davina McCall and Jodie Whittaker.

Jamie told the Daily Mail that they get such big stars because they simply have a fun time on the show.

He explained: “The show is full of love. We’re not trying to catch ’em out.

“It’s about their upbringing and their connection to food.”

Is the Jamie and Jimmy’s Cafe real?

The cafe featured on Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast is not real. It is a set used in an empty former cafe on the famous pier.

Customers at the cafe are members of the public that applied to be on the show.

How do Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty know each other?

Jamie and Jimmy are genuine friends. They have known one another since childhood.

Jamie says they’ve known one another since they were babies.

They went to the same school together and both lived in Clavering in Essex as teenagers.

Jimmy went on to become a successful pig farmer, while Jamie of course became a world-famous television chef.

He started his pig farm thanks to a business loan from Jamie.

And went on to star on various BBC series about the ins and outs of pig farming.

This has included Jimmy’s Farm and Crisis on Jimmy’s Farm.

His farm is located in Suffolk, and is open to the public.



When is Friday Night Feast next on?

The latest series of Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast starts on Friday January 8 at 8pm.

