James Norton debuts new look in first role since Happy Valley

BBC has released a first look at James Norton in his first TV role after Happy Valley, and he certainly isn’t Tommy Lee Royce anymore!

James Norton will guest star in the upcoming third series of Jerk, a popular BBC Three comedy series.

Jerk follows the life of Tim, a man with cerebral palsy who tries to get away with almost anything.

Here’s everything we know about James Norton’s guest star appearance on Jerk…

James Norton joins the cast of Jerk series three (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley star James Norton debuts new look in Jerk

Jerk will return this spring with series three, and James Norton is one of the exciting guest stars joining the show.

Little is known about James’ role on the show, but it’s definitely a different look than what we’ve seen from Tommy Lee Royce!

James will be joined by Oliver Maltman, who is best known for playing Mike in Back.

My Mad Fat Diary star Sharon Rooney will also reprise her role as Tim’s care worker Ruth on the comedy series alongside James.

Jerk’s creator Tim Rencow, who also plays Tim on the show, shared: “It was great to be back with the old crew and some new faces, they were all unbelievably excellent and so much fun to work with.

“I’m very happy to be back, causing more mayhem!”

BBC teases series 3 sees Tim “further bulldoze the sensitivities of modern life with a lead role in a movie, a stint as a drug mule, a job advising the government on disability and generally attacking anything that takes itself too seriously”.

Series 3 will also see a touching love story for Tim as he falls for a disability activist. Has Tim finally met his match?

Singer Mysie will also make her acting debut in Jerk (Credit: BBC)

Read more: James Norton provided a real-life ‘father figure’ to Happy Valley son

Jerk has some more exciting guest stars…

Sally Phillips will also guest star on Jerk in series 3. You might recognise her for her role in the Bridget Jones films and as Tilly from Miranda.

Lydia Fleming from Netflix’s In from the Cold will also join the cast as Mary.

EastEnders star Gary Beadle, who played Paul Truman on the soap, will also guest star on Jerk.

Saida Ahmed, best known for playing Linda in Brassic, also joins the cast.

Musical artist Mysie will appear in Jerk series 3, making her acting debut.

That’s lots of exciting guest stars to look forward to!

The Sopranos actress Lorraine Bracco will return as Tim’s Mum and Rob Madin will also return as Tim’s friend Idris.

Jerk will return this spring to BBC Three.

Will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.