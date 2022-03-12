James Martin’s Saturday Morning: Chef’s bone-breaking fight before finding fame

Watching James Martin on a Saturday morning is mandatory weekend viewing for his legions of fans – but his career didn’t always fly as high as it does now.

Before James became famous on Ready Steady Cook, the TV chef paid his culinary dues away from the cameras.

Indeed, even a job involving food – never mind on television – seemed unlikely after he failed his cookery GCSE.

The host of James Martin’s Saturday Morning, 49, previously opened up about his early career struggles back in March 2009.

James Martin's career as a young chef tested the TV star

How did James Martin start his career?

Much-loved chef James turned up the heat on his cooking aspirations after exams aged 16, heading to catering school in Scarborough.

He excelled after being taken under the wing of one lecturer and was in demand for numerous London restaurant kitchen jobs.

However, still young and having only visited the capital twice before in his life, such a huge change proved tough for James. And very, very tiring.

He told the Mirror: “I was only 18 and had a lot to learn. It was exhausting. Sometimes I would sleep on my pastry slab after finishing work at 2am because there wasn’t time to get home and back for 7am.”

Saturday Morning host James Martin previously revealed he would sleep on his pastry slab between shifts

‘Fighting over tomatoes’

Nonetheless, James’ career continued to progress as he worked his way up the ranks of several top restaurants.

But the pressure of working in such competitive environments didn’t ever fall away. He recalled several “crazy” occasions where life in the kitchen could reach boiling point… and spill over.

I remember once breaking my collar bone and two ribs in a fight over tomatoes.

James added in the same 2009 chat: “I remember once breaking my collar bone and two ribs in a fight over tomatoes.

“It is insane but it was what I wanted more than anything.”

‘I was still skint’

Happily for him, James’ determination and dedication saw him through.

By the age of 21 he moved out of London and became a head chef in Winchester and proved such a hit that a two-month waiting list for dinner was not unknown.

James added: “My dream had come true but I was still skint living in a flat above a curry house and a Chinese takeaway. [Then] one day Loyd Grossman was staying at the hotel when a woman appeared in the kitchen with a business card saying she could make me a star.”

That introduction meant TV fame beckoned before too long. And James’ financial circumstances also changed rapidly as within six months he’d bought a house!

Having faced so many challenges starting out, James’ appetite for more success served him well.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on ITV, Saturday March 12, at 9.30am.

