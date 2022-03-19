James Martin’s regret over opening up on past relationship: ‘It was a big mistake’

James Martin regrets speaking publicly about his romance with Hollywood icon Barbara Broccoli.

The telly chef, 49, dated the Bond producer for almost five years and it was a lavish and thrilling time.

James had met the American multi-millionairess when his cooking skills were ‘auctioned off’ for charity.

And as their romance blossomed, she showered him with expensive cars and artwork.

James made no secret of their relationship and spoke openly about Barbara following their split. But he later lived to regret this decision.

Writing in his autobiography Driven, which was previously serialised in the Mail On Sunday, James admitted: “It was a big mistake.

“I stupidly didn’t listen to people, but I won’t be doing that again.

“I know now that you don’t sell your story. My industry is based on what I do, not who I am.”

When did James Martin date Barbara Broccoili?

James first met Barbara, now 61 and 12 years his senior, in 2001.

Daughter of Bond producer ‘Cubby’ Broccoli, she bid £18,000 at an auction for him to cook for her.

James was 29 at the time and visited her home in London’s Chelsea too cater for a dinner party as a result.

The pair got on well, with the chef later writing for the Mail Online: “The evening was hilarious – and we just clicked.”

But although their romance was not a quick fling, their lives were just too different.

James and Barbara eventually called it quits in 2006.

Two years later, in arguably one of the interviews James went on to regret, he said he would often feel starstruck while out with Barbara.

He’d find himself in the presence of Hollywood A-listers, including Bond Girl Halle Berry and Nicole Kidman, which unnerved him.

James also confessed that Barbara, who has an estimated net worth of $400 million, had showered him with incredible gifts – including an £180,000 Aston Martin and three genuine Picassos.

Who is James Martin dating now?

Staying true to his word, James now remains tight-lipped about his personal life.

The star began dating TV producer Louise Davies several years after his break-up with Barbara and they are still together now.

He met Louise on the set of Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? but they prefer to stay out of the spotlight.

The couple are rarely photographed together – especially when it comes to red carpet events.

James previously told Manchester Gossip: “I can’t stand this celebrity chef status thing. In fact, I hate it.

“I mean, do you ever see me at a red carpet event?”

