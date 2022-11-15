James Martin reveals simple secret to incredible weight loss

James Martin has revealed a weight loss secret after losing an incredible amount of weight.

The TV chef appeared on Loose Women on Monday (November 14) when host Ruth Langsford commented on his appearance.

She said: “You are looking good, I was reading that you have given up fizzy drinks is it?”

James Martin opened up about his weight loss on Loose Women on Monday (Credit: ITV)

James Martin on his weight loss

The star replied: “Yeah. Well, fizzy drinks, I don’t drink tea or coffee so fizzy drinks were always sort of my nemesis really and in the kitchen particularly.”

In addition, he added: “The minute I swapped to water, it was nearly three stone.”

Ruth looked stunned, as she asked: “Just like that? With not changing your diet, just the drinks?”

James replied: “Yeah, so the chefs have bottles of water in my section and are like ‘make sure he is happy, give him water.'”

Ruth Langsford praised James’ appearance as he appeared on the show on Monday (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first time James has opened up about his weight loss.

James previously explained that he lost a lot of weight while competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005.

“I lost five stone in seven weeks,” he told Prima in 2017. “I mean, I needed to!”

Meanwhile, in 2018, James opened up again about his weight loss.

He told The Sun: “I looked on social media and every comment was about me being fat. So I lost a stone and a half.”

James Martin previously spoke about his weight loss (Credit: ITV)

James previously discussed the reason why he decided to lose weight.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2018, James explained: “I just think it’s a lifestyle thing and also looking at yourself on TV.

The minute I swapped to water, it was nearly three stone.

“I don’t really watch the programmes that I do because you get critical of yourself. You kind of watch and go, ‘Oh god there’s a bit of a chin happening there.'”

More recently, James celebrated as he bagged TV Choice’s Best Food Show award for his hit Saturday morning programme.

James Martin’s show

His show, James Martin’s Saturday Morning, took home the award for the second year in a row.

Fans gushed over the achievement and told James on Instagram: “Fabulous show, just love Saturday mornings.”

In addition, another wrote: “Of course!!!! Who else?!?! Congratulations!!!!!”

Someone else gushed: “The best cooking programme by a mile.”

Meanwhile, one added: “WELL DONE YOU they chose right, only one James Martin, what a guy.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning continues this weekend from 9:30am.

Loose Women airs on ITV and ITV Hub weekdays from 12:30pm.

