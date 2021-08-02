James Martin has lost an impressive six stone over the years, but how has he managed to shed the pounds?

The Saturday Morning star appears on his ITV show James Martin’s Islands to Highlands tonight (August 2).

But as the star heads to south Wales on the programme, here’s everything you need to know about his own body transformation.

James Martin has lost a whopping six stone over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Martin weight loss: How has he done it?

Despite a career that’s constantly surrounded by food, James has managed to lose an incredible six stone.

From serving up sweet treats on This Morning to his tasty recipes on Saturday Morning, the star has worked hard to overhaul his body.

James’ transformation first started whilst appearing on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2005.

The chef, who weighed 19st 7lb, reportedly lost a stone in just a week.

He then went on to lose a further four throughout the competition.

Following the series, James decided to overhaul his eating and exercise habits for good.

James previously weighed 19st 7lb (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about his Strictly weight loss, James told Prima: “I lost five stone in seven weeks. I mean, I needed to!”

Meanwhile, James previously admitted he’s critical over his appearance.

He told the Daily Mail: “I just think it’s a lifestyle thing and also looking at yourself on TV…

“You get critical of yourself. You kind of watch and go, ‘Oh God there’s a bit of a chin happening there’. And everybody’s TVs are bigger now.

“Before you used to watch TV on a small one and now they’re massive.”

James, 49, lost weight by cutting back on fatty foods and watching what he drinks.

The TV chef appears on James Martin’s Islands to Highlands (Credit: ITV)

When is James next on television?

James continues his adventure across the UK in his ITV1 series tonight (August 2).

On the series, the chef is joined by special guests as they cook various dishes using local produce.

James travels to south Wales tonight, where he is accompanied by Michelin-starred chef Stephen Terry.

The stand-out recipe of the episode is a Welsh lamb ragu served on a beautiful mountainside.

