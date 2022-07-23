James Martin on touching memory of his granny and how she inspired his career

Saturday Morning host James Martin has a touching memory of his granny which inspired his career.

The celebrity chef remembers how much he loved the food his grandmother served up on Sundays.

He will be back on screens today (July 23) with his show James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

And, speaking to lovefood.com last year, he shared the lovely memory.

Saturday Morning host James Martin’s ‘lovely memories’ of his granny

Perhaps explaining where his love of butter came from, James said: “I remember having roast potatoes at home. Just warm, sort of room temperature potatoes after a Sunday lunch and my granny spreading butter on them like she’s plastering a wall.

They’re lovely, those memories.

“I remember tasting them and thinking this is just one of the best things I’ve ever eaten. And the bread for a bacon sandwich that my nan made was buttered so much, it used to go through the other side of it.

“They’re lovely, those memories, and to put those down on a piece of paper and publish them [in his book Butter] has been wonderful.”

James’s other tribute to his grandparents at his home

James films his show at his idyllic Hampshire home.

The stunning seven-bedroom property is set on 1.25 acres of land, which features heavily on his Instagram account.

In addition to his granny’s potatoes, James fondly remembers the fresh veg his family grew.

Speaking on the show, James has said: “When I bought this house the very first thing I built was that greenhouse to remind me of my grandparents.

“My grandad was an amazing veg producer together with my uncle and that’s why I fell in love with food I think.”

James shares the home with partner Louise Davies, who he has been dating since 2011.

Asked what he loves most about filming the show, James said: “Walking two metres out of the front door and being at work.”

That’s because the kitchen he hosts his show from is not his actual home kitchen.

It’s a purpose-built studio in his garage.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is back at 9.30am on ITV.

