TV

Ruth Langsford fans thrilled as she appears on James Martin’s Saturday Morning

Ruth also issued a plea to chef James!

By Rebecca Carter

On James Martin’s Saturday Morning today, Ruth Langsford won over fans as she appeared on the show.

The Loose Women star, 62, was a guest on the programme as she caught up with chef James Martin.

As he welcomed Ruth onto the show, James said: “Big love for you in the house! We’ve eventually got you, how long did that take!”

Ruth Langsford on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today

Ruth replied: “How long has it taken me to get here?!”

James continued: “We worked together for many many years, it’s great to have you in the house.”

James explained that he was going to show Ruth how to cook fish and two other dishes.

Fans loved seeing Ruth with James on his show (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, as her appearance on the show aired today, Ruth took to Instagram to express her delight over being on.

She wrote: “Thanks for having me @saturdayjamesmartin… can’t believe how many years it’s taken to get me on!!”

Fans loved seeing Ruth and James together and all had the same compliments to Ruth.

One said: “Fab show really enjoyed it, you were wonderful as always Ruth.”

Another commented: “It was good to see you on James Martin! Really miss you on This Morning! Looks like you were well looked after!”

Ruth begged James to have her back on the show (Credit: ITV)

In addition, a third added: “So good to see Ruth back on our screen! Looking fab as always.”

After that, another gushed: “The most awesome Ruth and gorgeous James. My Saturday morning is sorted!”

Before her appearance on the show, Ruth shared a behind the scenes clip.

She wrote: “SO excited to be on @jamesmartinchef Saturday Kitchen this morning…

“I’ve been begging him for years!! Hope you can join us at 9.30 on @itv.”

Ruth begged to come back! (Credit: ITV)

Ruth also begged James if she could come back to his show soon.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Me, @jamesmartinchef and his enormous clock!

“Loved being on @saturdayjamesmartin PLEASE can I come back soon?!”

