James Martin’s Saturday Morning thrown into chaos as chef is forced to put out fire

James Martin was forced to put out a fire on Saturday Morning earlier today (November 13).

The chef returned to screens with another episode of his hit ITV programme, where he was joined by EastEnders star Sam Womack.

During a segment on a previous trip to France, viewers watched on as James served up a dish of delicious scallops.

James Martin put out a fire on Saturday Morning today (Credit: ITV)

James Martin on Saturday Kitchen

The 49-year-old chef previously travelled to L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue to make the dish.

He explained that the clip was one of his favourite food adventures.

During the segment, James said: “Now, this is kind of the ultimate one-pot dish really, and I say the ultimate because I’m gonna use scallops at its heart.

“These fellows over here, look at these I couldn’t resist, beautiful hand-dived scallops, aren’t they fantastic!

“I’m going to serve those with just some beans and a little bit of chorizo I found this in the market, a few tomatoes, bit of garlic and a bit of shallot.”

James went on to make the tasty dish.

His tea towel caught on fire (Credit: ITV)

However, the segment soon came to a halt as James’ tea towel caught on fire.

Holding it up to the camera, he said: “Talking of tea towels.”

James attempted to put out the fire by blowing the tea towel.

Might need a new one!

He then started to stamp it on the floor, before taking it to a nearby river.

Showing off the huge hole in the towel, James joked: “Might need a new one, we just cook that with the lid on for about five minutes…

“Gives me enough time to buy another tea towel.”

The chef began hosting James Martin’s Saturday Morning in 2017.

Before fronting the ITV show, James appeared as host of BBC’s Saturday Kitchen every weekend.

He quit the show in 2016 following a successful 10-year run.

However, James didn’t expect the huge reaction after breaking the news to fans.

The former Ready Steady Cook host told The Mirror: “I didn’t think leaving Saturday Kitchen would be such a big deal.

“I genuinely said to my agent, ‘Stick it out there, but no one will be bothered,’ and next minute it was all over the papers. It was like One Direction splitting up.”

