James Martin is watched by millions on his Saturday Morning show every week – but it was a big “mistake” that catapulted his telly career.

The TV chef had been firing his CV in all directions for nine years before finally landing his own show, BBC’s Saturday Kitchen.

But it wasn’t just his resumé that snared him the job.

It was all thanks to a reality show appearance that James really did NOT want to do.

James Martin made a ‘mistake’ that catapulted his career (Credit: YouTube)

What ‘mistake’ did Saturday Morning host James Martin make?

In a previous interview, James credited Strictly Come Dancing for kickstarting his TV career – yet he also branded it a “mistake”.

The chef appeared on Strictly in 2005 and was partnered with pro dancer Camilla Dallerup.

But a little-known name at the time, he was furious when he discovered his PA had signed him up.

Speaking to The Guardian for its My Greatest Mistake segment, he said: “I went mental when I found out but I’d been signed up – within five days I was in.”

James admitted he had spent years avoiding reality shows.

“I’ve always said no to doing shows like Strictly Come Dancing or I’m a Celebrity. The idea of going into the jungle, Dancing On Ice or anything like that would always get a flat no from me,” James admitted.

The TV chef appeared on Strictly with Camilla Dallerup in 2005 (Credit: YouTube)

How far did he get in Strictly?

James – who also appears on Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh this Sunday – found himself competing against some big names on Strictly Come Dancing.

Other stars in the glitzy line up included Gloria Hunniford, the now late Bill Turnbull, Patsy Palmer and Zoe Ball.

But as the weeks went by, James found his popularity rising. He and partner Camilla were eventually eliminated in Week 9.

James will appear on Love Your Weekend this Sunday and his Saturday Morning show (Credit: ITV)

Ex England cricketer Darren Gough and Lilia Kopylova won the series – but James also won something of his own.

He landed Saturday Kitchen on the BBC within three months and hosted the show for 10 years.

James told The Guardian: “For nine years I had been knocking on doors and my CV was on a few desks at the BBC but after Strictly, everything went mad. So that mistake had a positive outcome.”

Read more: James Martin’s Saturday Morning fans issue plea over guest Merlin Griffiths

James Martin is on Saturday Morning on ITV at 9.30am today (January 7).

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.