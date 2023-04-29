James Martin in his home kitchen
James Martin taking break from Saturday Morning show amid ITV schedule switch-up

James Martin will be taking a break from his Saturday Morning show. The TV star presents Saturday Morning every weekend and delights viewers with tasty recipes and an array of celebrity guests.

However, next week is set to be different.

TV’s James Martin announces Saturday Morning schedule change

Unfortunately for fans of James, the ITV star will be away from screens next Saturday (May 6) as his show has been axed for the week. Instead, ITV will be airing coverage of the King’s coronation throughout the day.

James announced the news at the end of the show today (April 29), saying: “And remember, next week we’ve got the King’s coronation so we’ll see you here at my house on Saturday 13th of May.”

On leaving the BBC

Meanwhile, this week James opened up about his choice to leave the BBC a few years ago and join ITV. The TV chef insisted it was his decision to leave the BBC and that he wasn’t axed.

“I’m different to who I was 30 years ago, even to who I was 10 years ago. 30 years in television is a long time when you’ve been told what to do,” he told Luxury London.

“It was my decision to leave the BBC and the Saturday show — it was a huge show which we built it up — but it comes down to what feels right for you and whether you enjoy it.”

Furthermore, James went on to add that he was proud of himself for standing up for what he believes in as a chef. “You should always have your own point of view and don’t be afraid to stand up [for it]. And that, in terms of the media, can get you into all manner of problems. People at home are not daft. They followed me on that journey for 30 years.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning next airs on ITV on Saturday, May 13th at 9.25am.

