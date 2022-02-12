James Martin fans all have the same complaint about Saturday Morning guest

James Martin fans all had the same complaint during Saturday Morning today (February 12).
On the show’s latest episode, the chef cooked up a feast of delicious food for his guest Kate Humble.
Kate, 53, appeared on the show to promote her new recipe book, Home Cooked: Recipes From The Farm.
James Martin on Saturday Morning
On the programme, James treated Kate to a delicious winter mussel soup.
As he demonstrated the dish, the pair went on to discuss Kate’s new cook book.
James, 49, praised the star, saying: “You’ve brought out this fabulous book. A lot of presenters are bringing out books, but what I love about you is that you have a natural love of food.
“It must have been a real labour of love.”
Kate admitted that she struggled whilst coming up with the book.
The presenter shared: “It was terrifying and really hard work. I mean, I’ve never written a cookbook and I had no plans.”
Later on, Kate went on to speak about her previous move to Wales.
How did Saturday Morning viewers respond?
However, some viewers took issue with Kate’s constant chatter in the kitchen.
Taking to Twitter, one said: “Kate Humble please shut the [bleep] up, talk about over talk.”
Another added: “@sat_jamesmartin Doesn’t Kate Humble stop talking even to breathe?”
James Martin can’t get a word in!
In addition, a third wrote: “Jeez, this woman can’t half yap!”
Another complained: “Mussels two ways.. but we didn’t see how to make either. Too much focusing on Kate Humble.”
A fifth posted: “I love Kate Humble. Poor @sat_jamesmartin can’t get a word in. Brilliant TV.”
A sixth shared: “Kate Humble, me, me, me!”
Another tweeted: “Can you get @katehumble to shut up? She obviously loves to hear her own voice.”
Meanwhile, others were completely distracted by James’ delicious food.
On Twitter, one said: “@sat_jamesmartin when you think you couldn’t love @jamesmartinchef more he goes and make #beefandbeerstew with dumplings #heaven.”
Another praised the show, saying: “What Saturdays are about #jamesmartin @jamesmartinchef.”
