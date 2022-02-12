James Martin on Saturday Morning
TV

James Martin fans all have the same complaint about Saturday Morning guest

Kate Humble appeared on the show today

By Rebecca Calderwood

James Martin fans all had the same complaint during Saturday Morning today (February 12).

On the show’s latest episode, the chef cooked up a feast of delicious food for his guest Kate Humble.

Kate, 53, appeared on the show to promote her new recipe book, Home Cooked: Recipes From The Farm.

James Martin on Saturday Morning
Kate Humble joined James Martin on Saturday Morning (Credit: ITV)

James Martin on Saturday Morning

On the programme, James treated Kate to a delicious winter mussel soup.

As he demonstrated the dish, the pair went on to discuss Kate’s new cook book.

James, 49, praised the star, saying: “You’ve brought out this fabulous book. A lot of presenters are bringing out books, but what I love about you is that you have a natural love of food.

Read more: Saturday Morning host James Martin under fire for calling Francis Rossi by dead bandmate’s name

“It must have been a real labour of love.”

Kate admitted that she struggled whilst coming up with the book.

The presenter shared: “It was terrifying and really hard work. I mean, I’ve never written a cookbook and I had no plans.”

Later on, Kate went on to speak about her previous move to Wales.

James Martin on Saturday Morning
Viewers took issue with Kate Humble during today’s show (Credit: ITV)

How did Saturday Morning viewers respond?

However, some viewers took issue with Kate’s constant chatter in the kitchen.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Kate Humble please shut the [bleep] up, talk about over talk.”

Another added: “@sat_jamesmartin Doesn’t Kate Humble stop talking even to breathe?”

James Martin can’t get a word in!

In addition, a third wrote: “Jeez, this woman can’t half yap!”

Another complained: “Mussels two ways.. but we didn’t see how to make either. Too much focusing on Kate Humble.”

A fifth posted: “I love Kate Humble. Poor @sat_jamesmartin can’t get a word in. Brilliant TV.”

A sixth shared: “Kate Humble, me, me, me!”

Another tweeted: “Can you get @katehumble to shut up? She obviously loves to hear her own voice.”

Meanwhile, others were completely distracted by James’ delicious food.

Read more: Saturday Morning star James Martin reveals how he copes with dyslexia

On Twitter, one said: “@sat_jamesmartin when you think you couldn’t love @jamesmartinchef more he goes and make #beefandbeerstew with dumplings #heaven.”

Another praised the show, saying: “What Saturdays are about #jamesmartin @jamesmartinchef.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy
Coleen Rooney breaks silence after Rebekah Vardy’s explosive texts are ‘revealed’
Charley Webb and her son Ace
Emmerdale’s Charley Webb calls for ‘normality’ after ‘awful’ experience with son Ace
coronation street axe comp
After Emma Brooker’s exit, 5 more Coronation Street characters who need to go
Kate Garraway's Life Stories: Nadiya Hussain and her husband
Kate Garraway’s Life Stories fans all saying the same thing about Nadiya Hussain’s husband
dermot oleary and alison hammond this morning itv
Alison Hammond ‘devastated’ as This Morning colleague leaves show
Rose Ayling-Ellis Strictly Tour
Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in swimwear as she joins Strictly co-stars for hot tub ride