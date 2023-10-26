James Martin’s ITV future revealed after ‘bullying’ scandal amid ‘difficult time’ for chef

The future of the James Martin Saturday Morning show has been revealed, according to the show’s host.

ITV have made a decision on the show’s future after James was embroiled in a “bullying” scandal earlier this year.

James was embroiled in a bullying row this year (Credit: ITV)

James Martin embroiled in ‘bullying’ row

Earlier this year, TV chef James Martin was embroiled in a “bullying” row.

Back in May of this year, James was filming his show, James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, when his behaviour was complained about by crew members.

The 51-year-old allegedly berated staff members, reducing some to tears, and changed filming schedules, before turning up late.

“What’s remarkable is I saw this behaviour on every project I did with him and it feels conscious,” a producer who worked with James told Deadline at the time.

It wasn’t the first time James’ behaviour had been slammed. In 2018, he launched a foul-mouthed tirade at crew members filming at his home after his sink got blocked.

James subsequently apologised for the allegations, as did his production company.

James shared some news (Credit: ITV)

Future of James Martin Saturday Morning show on ITV revealed

Now, a few months on from the bullying allegations, the future of James’ Saturday Morning show has been revealed.

James got emotional as he discussed the future of his beloved show during a sold-out live event in Birmingham.

According to BirmginhamLive, James left it until the end of the show before revealing the future of his show.

“I want to thank everyone for their support,” he said. “It’s been a difficult time and I’ve not been well.”

He then continued, saying: “But I wanted to let you know about the future of my Saturday show as ITV have just made a decision yesterday. So, ITV has decided to renew the Saturday show for another year. We’ve just found out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Martin (@jamesmartinchef)

James makes ITV announcement

Last month, James had another exciting announcement to share with his followers.

The TV star revealed that Spanish Adventure was set to air on ITV.

“Tomorrow sees the new Spanish Adventure air! It is on every day over the coming weeks on @itv! I hope you all enjoy seeing this amazing country as much as I did,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Great to have you back on TV,” one fan commented. “Can’t wait! It’s not right when you have a summer break and not on the box. You’ve been missed. Hope you had a good break,” another said.

“Can’t wait to watch this series, and the amazing cuisine of Spain,” a third gushed.

Read more: James Martin on how his ‘health scares’ and loss of ‘close friends’ acted as a ‘real wake-up call’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.