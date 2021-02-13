Saturday Morning host James Martin got a shock today (February 13) when guest Anton Du Beke revealed that his wife fancied the cook.

Strictly pro Anton, 54, was the star guest on today’s show.

And as James cooked him some sumptuous Valentine’s Day-related nosh, talk soo turned to romance.

But James wasn’t expecting what Anton was about to tell him.

Anton made the admission about his wife (Credit: ITV)

What happened on to James Martin on Saturday Morning?

After cooking a panna cotta with raspberry sorbet in his first segment, Anton returned to the kitchen to watch cook James rustle up chicken with chorizo.

As James prepared his meat, Anton began an awkward conversation.

First, father-of-two Anton paid tribute to James for researching his guests’ tastes, which is why he was “so wonderful”.

“Now listen, my wife [Hannah] has got a bit of penchant for the James Martin,” he said.

“I have to be honest, it gets on my nerves. But she has a penchant for handsome James.”

James looked a little embarrassed (Credit: ITV)

Saturday is James Martin day

However, Anton continued: “Saturday comes and Hannah goes to the children: ‘What day is it today?’ and they say: ‘Saturday!’

“‘What does that mean?’ and it’s not Strictly Come Dancing or Daddy’s on telly dancing, oh no.

I mean, the ego’s round the ankles in my house on a Saturday, darling.

“It’s James Martin. The children know it’s James Martin. I mean, the ego’s round the ankles in my house on a Saturday, darling.”

“I can’t bear it!”

Clearly embarrassed, James was keen to change. the subject very quickly and said: “Anway, talk about the tour as well…”

Anton in all his Strictly glory (Credit: BBC)

Could Anton be a permanent Strictly judge?

Anton is the longest-serving pro dancer on the BBC dancing show, but this year he stepped in to cover judge Bruno Tonioli.

With viewers loving Anton as a judge, calls were made to make him a permanent member of the panel.

Fellow pro dancer Neil Jones told ED!: “If we still have [COVID] next year… they might turn around and say: ‘Anton, we’re going to make you the fourth judge.’

“Anton loved it but Anton also loves dancing and he loves being in the group dances with all of us.”