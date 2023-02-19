James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen move by ITV slammed by fans

James Martin‘s Saturday Kitchen is being repeated the following day causing a flurry of complaints on Twitter.

The exact same ITV episode from Saturday is shown on Sunday and has caused a backlash among fans.

ITV’s James Martin’s repeat showing has caused beef among fans (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The announcement that it would run two days in a row caused confusion among fans.

They took to Twitter to share their frustrations.

One viewer commented: “Thanks for showing James Martin’s Saturday Morning show….on a SUNDAY. Had the brief joy of thinking it was Saturday then the horror realisation that it is in fact Sunday and I have work tomorrow.”

A second asked:”ITV can I ask why you put James Martin on Saturday then repeat same programme Sunday? Surely in this day and age people can record if unable to watch. Weekend TV is (expletive) and full of repeats.”

Another disgruntled viewer wrote: “Bloody hell ITV have got James Martin Saturday it’s (expletive) Sunday…repeat, repeat, repeat.”

A fourth agreed: “So it’s Sunday and James Martin’s Saturday morning is on the telly. Don’t they realise that that kind of nonsense confuses the humans?”

James Martin has had a week of it!

The TV chef came under fire earlier this week for shamelessly advertising tomatoes on Valentine’s Day.

The 50-year-old shared a snap of himself holding the product.

He captioned it: “What are you cooking for that someone special this Valentine’s Day? Choose Cirio and bring the heart of Italy to your dish!”

Followers didn’t mince their words in telling him what they thought.

“Come on James Martin,” wrote one, “you’re better than this.”

A second agreed: “You’ve sold out James.”

And a third pointed out that James, worth an estimated £3.6 million, didn’t need the money.

They added: “You’ve lowered yourself by peddling tinned tomatoes.”

One scathing comment read: “Because nothing says I love you like a tin of tomatoes.”

James Martin’s home life explained

When he’s not causing outrage among his fans he’s filming Saturday Kitchen from his home.

He shares his seven-bedroom Hampshire home with long-term girlfriend Louise Davies.

Set in 1.25 acres. of land, it’s where the TV programme offering cooking tips and recipes is filmed.

But he doesn’t present it from his own kitchen.

His garage has been converted to accommodate the filming.

James has been on our screens for over two decades, as well as producing several cook books and running his own restaurants across the UK.

But he admitted it doesn’t leave much time for other things in life.

He previously explained: “The sacrifices you make are huge. All your mates are married and have children.

“It was quite funny—my friends came over to my house last week, and we were walking through my garages when one of them said, ‘So this is what you could have had if you didn’t have kids.'”

Asked if he wanted a family, the chef said: “No. I’ve not got that and that’s fine. It’s a lifestyle choice.

“The sacrifices you make doing your job are colossal, but the rewards are huge. And I don’t mean financial, it’s in your head and your heart. That’s what matters.”

