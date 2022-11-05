James Martin revisits his Ready Steady Cook days as he shows off shock transformation

James Martin revisited his Ready Steady Cook days on his Saturday Morning show today (November 5).

However, after showing off his throwback look, the man himself declared that he’s “let himself go”.

James welcomed chef Paul Ainsworth to his kitchen, with the visiting chef asking James for a favour.

James Martin revisits Ready Steady Cook days

The popular chef made a name for himself on the cooking show.

He was famous for wearing a bandana and creating spun sugar pretty much in every single episode.

As Ainsworth joined James today, he declared: “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole culinary career.

“When I was 10 and you were on Ready Steady Cook, James Martin, I want it, the viewers want it, could you make me some spun sugar?” he asked.

James was happy to oblige and, not only that, he also donned the original bandana he wore in the show.

He said: “I thought, I’m pretty sure it’s somewhere in the house so I’ll dig it out.

“We’ve got our sugar, usually I’m up against Brian Turner at this point, sweating with timers going off, so I thought I’d dig this thing out.”

It’s fair to say Paul was speechless.

“This is genuinely the one,” said James proudly.

“People think I used to buy these. Because I worked in a hotel, this was an old bed sheet,” he revealed.

“I would then draw on it with a pen and this is genuinely the original one.

“It’s bringing back memories,” he admitted, before making a dig at himself.

“People will be switching on going: ‘He’s let himself go.'”

Viewers react to James’ makeover

However, the viewers at home thought quite the opposite.

After tweets from fans over the years pleading with the chef to “bring back the bandana”, they were thrilled that he actually finally had.

“Brilliant viewing as always and great to see the bandana back. Thanks guys!” said one.

“Great episode this morning. Long live the bandana,” said another.

“That brought back happy memories of watching Ready Steady Cook with my late mum! Bandana and spun sugar…. what’s not to love,” another declared.

‘I look a bit of a plonker’

James has previously revealed in a chat with OK! why he wore the bandana.

And, at the time, he insisted that he’d never wear it again.

The TV chef explained that he would need to keep his “long” hair back while cooking, and therefore would use a sheet fashioned as a bandana to keep his locks from getting in the way.

He said: “Because I had long hair and I didn’t have time to get my hair cut, I used to tie it back and that’s how the bandana came [about]. It wasn’t a gimmick.”

James then added that his 26-year-old chef jacket, that he wore on the show, “still fits me”.

However, he wasn’t so sure on the bandana.

“The bandana I look a bit of a plonker in. Back then I probably looked alright,” he said.

