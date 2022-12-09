James Martin issues apology to This Morning viewers as he’s left in ‘pain’ ahead of operation

James Martin will undergo an operation next week as he opened up about his health on This Morning today.

The chef appeared on Friday’s show to cook two dishes – a pumpkin soup and beetroot and gin cured salmon.

After finishing up his salmon dish, James apologised to viewers for “hobbling” around because of his bad knee.

James, who hosts his Saturday Morning show on ITV, explained that this was his last day of work before he undergoes the surgery.

Chef James Martin explained that he’s undergoing an operation next week (Credit: ITV)

What did James Martin say about his operation?

Host Phillip Schofield asked James: “Are you working all over Christmas?”

He told Phil and Holly Willoughby: “I’m not, no. This is my last day at work because I’m in surgery next week. I’m having an operation.”

Phil said: “I wasn’t going to mention it.”

James added: “I’ve been hobbling around so I do apologise.”

James Martin joked that drinking is helping with the pain as he cooked on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Phil then said: “Well you couldn’t really tell, you’ve hidden it very well but you have completely stuffed up your knee.”

James replied: “This is why I’m drinking now because the painkillers I’m getting…

“It’s been suffering for a while but it’s finally given up yeah. I’ve been trying to cover it up but now it hurts.”

Holly and Phil then wished James well with his operation and told him to go and relax.

James recently revealed he would be having surgery on his knee as his fans offered their support.

James Martin spoke to Holly and Phillip about his upcoming surgery (Credit: ITV)

James Martin on Instagram

Last month, he told his Instagram fans that he was in hospital getting an MRI scan and that he would need an operation.

He also revealed that his dog Ralph was getting an operation.

James said: “Seems as if we are both getting old fella! Dropped him off for an op this morning, now it seems I need one.”

He later told fans: “Thank you for all your messages, very kind. Ralph is ok and out and on the mend cheers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Martin (@jamesmartinchef)

“Me on the other hand, well we will see.”

Fans, of course, offered James support in the comments as one said: “Goodness. Hope it’s not too serious for either of you.”

Another wrote: “Sending so many well wishes. You’ll be ok.”

Meanwhile, a third commented: “So sorry to hear this, wish you both a speedy recovery.”

