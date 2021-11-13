James Martin has a new book out all about and called Butter, but he’s perhaps not a great advert for it!

During a recent appearance on This Morning he showed off recipes from the book.

However, James almost came a cropper and showed off more than he bargained for while whipping up a storm for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The handsome chef suffered quite the wardrobe malfunction, and the unfortunate incident was met with laughter from Holly and Phil.

James Martin was cooking recipes from Butter on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What happened during the This Morning’s recipes segment?

James was on This Morning to showcase a handful of recipes from his new book.

However, he was left red-faced as he bent over and split his trousers live on air.

After cooking up a very buttery chicken Milanese, James revealed what he’d be cooking the hosts for dessert.

Holly quipped: “What are you whipping your butter up into this time?”

“I’m going to make some miso fudge,” he said, eating a piece he made earlier. “I’m actually eating too much of it, this is delicious.”

“Wow yum,” said Holly, trying some.

Phil quipped: “What people don’t realise is that he’s actually got wheels on the bottom of his feet and people just wheel him about.”

And, when James bent down as if to insinuate he did have wheels on his feet, disaster struck.

James bent over and revealed he’d split his trousers (Credit: ITV)

What happened when James Martin’s trousers split?

Standing back up, a giggling James said: “I’ve just split my trousers when I was bending down!”

As James turned around and showed off his trousers, Phil exclaimed: “Oh you have!”

James added: “I have genuinely split my trousers. I need to stop eating, actually!”

However, Holly declared that James’ feasting was “all in the name of research”.

The chef seemed to see the funny side of his wardrobe malfunction (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

One meanie echoed the chef’s sentiments and said: “Time to lose weight me thinks.”

Others just laughed along with the chef, who appeared to find the incident pretty funny.

“Ahahahahahahaha!” said one with the crying with laughter emoji.

“Did James Martin seriously split his trousers?!” asked another.

The man himself has yet to comment – or share a picture – of the incident online.

But it’s there on the ITV Hub for all to see!

