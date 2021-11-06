Devoted James Martin fans revealed they had to “switch over” during his Saturday Morning show today (November 6).

James faced a bit of a backlash on social media after the show’s official Twitter account posted a shot of some vegan brownies that were being made live on air.

And it’s safe to say Saturday Morning fans weren’t exactly enamoured with the “climate-friendly recipe”.

James Martin invited a chef to show off a climate-friendly recipe today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Saturday Morning with James Martin today?

Eco-chef Tom Hunt appeared on the show making his “pirate chocolate, mushroom and seaweed brownies”.

Read more: James Martin reveals how he copes with dyslexia

The post revealed they contained “nutritious ingredients that are also part of two key eco-systems that help draw down carbon”.

It also promised: “They’re also delicious.”

However, fans of the show were having none of it, and some even thought the host agreed with them!

Tom’s brownies weren’t too popular with viewers at home (Credit: ITV)

What did James Martin fans say?

It’s safe to say viewing figures would’ve taken a dip during Tom’s segment.

“I had to turn over to 4 in a bed…has it finished yet?” asked one.

“I record the programme, so it’s a heads up to fast forward,” said another. “What utter claptrap.”

Read more: James Martin splits his trousers on live TV as he shows off butter recipes

A third added: “Sorry James had to switch over, so many inaccurate information in that segment.”

Another declared: “James Martin Saturday Morning turning off. Bored of hearing about carbon neutral this, vegan that… Zzzzzzzzzzz And vegan egg? Wtf? Just get on with the cooking FFS!”

“I can’t even watch James Martin any more. Carbon zero this, climate friendly that, carbon neutral the other!!!! Ffs This world is barking!” said another.

“I’ve turned over as well. Keep ramming this zero carbon rubbish at us but had ingredients from Russia and alcohol from France Italy and the gin was also from abroad? What’s the carbon footprint on that James?” another asked.

Some said James’ facial expressions were giving them life (Credit: ITV)

‘Eggs and butter are life’

However, some seemed to think that James, a self-professed lover of butter, wouldn’t have been a fan of the segment either.

“James, it looked like you really struggled not to laugh wile he talked complete [bleep] about his mushroom brownies,” said one.

Another added: “#JamesMartin facial expressions when watching vegan baking is everything! I’m with you James – eggs and butter are life!”

What did you make of the segment? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.