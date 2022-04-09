James Martin details adorable conversation with the Queen

James Martin seems to be everyone’s favourite celebrity chef – and that may include the Queen and the royal family, too!

The James Martin’s Saturday Morning host, 49, previously opened up in 2018 about spending time with the royals.

He also revealed a topic of conversation that came up with the monarch during the “surreal” experience.

James Martin and the Queen both adore dogs (Credit: ITV)

James Martin and the Queen: What happened when they met?

Appearing on Lorraine in April 2018, ITV star James reflected on a ‘pinch yourself’ royal encounter from four years previous.

He recalled how he had been invited for an intimate lunch with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

And it turns out James and the monarch bonded over their shared love for dogs.

James explained: “We just sat there talking about Corgi dogs.”

He added: “It was very surreal.”

James also went on to detail how the first person he rang afterwards was his mother.

He went on: “It was a real ‘pinch yourself’ moment. Clearly Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay were busy that day, and I got the invite. It was amazing, a phenomenal experience.”

James joined the Queen and Prince Philip for lunch (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Then things got even stranger’

Just days before his appearance on Lorraine, James apparently told the Mail he was surprised the lunch was for only a few people.

He said: “I presumed it was a 300-seater reception job. But when I got there, it was just six for lunch in the dining room — the Queen, Prince Philip, me and three others.”

However, it appears he was to enjoy even more time with the Queen.

It was just me and the Queen — one to one — for about an hour.

Modest James pondered: “What on Earth was a farmer’s boy from the moors doing having lunch with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh? Then things got even stranger.

“One of Her Majesty’s staff whispered to me that the Queen felt she hadn’t had the chance to have a proper conversation with me, so I was invited to another room after lunch for a chat. It was just me and the Queen — one to one — for about an hour. It was the most surreal moment of my life.”

Could it be ‘Sir’ James before too long?

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs on ITV, Saturday April 9, at 9.30am.

