James Martin has delivered news to fans of James Martin’s Saturday Morning and they are devastated.

The chef‘s show airs every Saturday with a host of famous faces.

However, James has revealed today (Saturday June 4) was the last one before it breaks for summer.

And it’s fair to say fans were gutted – calling it “terrible news” and questioning what they would watch on Saturdays now.

Sadly our last show before the summer break today but we will be back! https://t.co/joN8maBOzm — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) June 4, 2022

Read more: Is James Martin in a relationship?

Bad news

In a tweet to his 718k followers James said: “Sadly our last show before the summer break today, but we will be back!”

Fans were not pleased to hear the news.

“Saturdays just won’t be the same. Enjoy your summer, but don’t forget to come back,” said one.

Another added: “Oh dear what am I doing to do…Saturday mornings won’t be the same…”

“Gutted! My Saturday mornings won’t be the same,” said a third.

A fourth tweeted: “Summer break?!!!!! Noooooo, this is terrible. Can we have repeats then please?”

“My favourite part of Saturday! Sad today is the last in the season before a break!” wrote one more.

Matt Goss appeared on Saturday Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Who was on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today?

For the last show before summer James was joined by Bros heartthrob Matt Goss.

England cricket legend David Gower also appeared.

Galton Blackiston and Mark Birchall were the guest chefs alongside forager Alysia Vasey.

James got emotional during last week’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Charlie Dimmock makes honest confession about her weight

James Martin gets tearful

On last week’s penultimate episode, James welled up after airing footage of him cooking for his old mentor Michel Roux Snr.

After the show aired he apologised to fans for getting emotional as Michel had died in 2020 and the memories hit James hard.

But those watching at home were quick to reassure James he didn’t need to apologise as he was only being human.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.