James Martin confused fans as he appeared on his ITV cooking show today (December 29).

The chef was seen cooking up a storm for Countryfile’s Anita Rani.

However, the show was actually a repeat from the start of the year – which is where some of the confusion came from.

Why the show was aired on a Wednesday, though, when it’s called James Martin’s Saturday Morning is beyond us – and viewers!

Why did James Martin confuse fans?

Of course, today is actually Wednesday and James’ show is called James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

The lull between Christmas and New Year is confusing enough, with no real routine and people wondering what day it is.

And James’ show only added to the bewilderment!

What did fans say about the show?

ITV viewers took to Twitter to share their confusion – and some accused the channel of messing with their heads!

“ITV airing James Martin on Saturday, on a Wednesday, on the 73rd of Decembuary was a mean trick!” said one.

Another added: “If it’s not confusing enough knowing what the hell day is it today already, ITV has Saturday Kitchen on just to mess with your head!”

“I’m sorry ITV but you can’t put Saturday Kitchen on a flipping Wednesday,” said another.

“To help with nobody having a clue with what day it is – @itv is showing James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen on a Wednesday,” said another.

“Oh come on ITV, it’s the Christmas Limbo where no-one know what say of the week it is and you put James Martin‘s Saturday Morning on!!” declared another viewer.

“And they’ve put James Martin Saturday Morning cooking show on today, Wednesday. Just woke up and, when checking the TV listings, had to check what day it is. Sods,” said another.

When does the normal ITV programming return?

Lorraine was on today, but it was a best of 2021 show.

A rep for ITV confirmed to ED! that This Morning will be back in the New Year.

The next live show will air on Tuesday January 2 2022.

