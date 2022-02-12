James Martin in depth – top TV chef, Strictly stint and ‘secret old romance’ with This Morning co-star

Chef James Martin is one of the best-known faces on TV, but how did he become famous and when did he appear on Strictly?

Chef James Martin on his ITV Saturday morning show (Credit: ITV)

Who is James Martin?

James Martin is one of the nation’s favourite telly chefs.

Finding fame in the mid-1990s thanks to his appearances on the BBC’s legendary daytime cookery show, Ready Steady Cook, his star began to rise.

With a stint on Richard & Judy – where he visited the homes of viewers helping them to cook comfort food – he also appeared on digital channel UKTV Food.

And then, in 2006, he landed his own primetime presenting gig – Saturday Kitchen on BBC One.

Now, with dozens of series and books to his name – as well as an appearance on Strictly – he hosts James Martin’s Saturday Morning on ITV.

James and Camilla on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

When was James Martin on Strictly?

In 2005, James appeared on series three of Strictly Come Dancing alongside the likes of Gloria Hunniford, Bill Turnbull, Zoe Ball and Patsy Palmer.

Dancing with Camilla Dallerup, he had a great competition – as well becoming as a fan favourite – and came fourth overall.

However, he revealed to Hello! magazine in 2021 that he originally didn’t want to do the show.

“I didn’t want to do [Strictly], not at all,” he said.

“But it’s one of those chef things – if you want to do something and do it well, you’ve got to throw yourself at it.”

James also said he’s still in touch with Camilla, who now lives in LA.

James was born in Yorkshire (Credit: ITV)

How old is James Martin?

James was born in Malton, North Riding, Yorkshire in 1972.

That makes him 49 years old.

In fact, his 50th birthday is fast approaching – June 30 (2022) is the big day.

His family worked on the Castle Howard stately home estate, and he went to school nearby.

He cultivated his love of cooking by helping his mum in the kitchen.

James says on his website: “My passion for food began when my father took the role of catering manager at the Castle Howard estate.

“At 13 a trip to the South of France in an HGV gave me the opportunity to really experience good food and wine in some of the best chateaux in France. I was hooked!”

James and Louise (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is James Martin married to?

James is in a relationship with long-term partner, PA Louise Davis, who he started dating in 2011.

In a 2019 with The Sunday People, he also admitted that he has no interest in tying the knot.

“No, it doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really,” he said.

“I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy,” he said.

“I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”

However, he has admitted he has regrets about not having children.

He told Prima in 2020: “The biggest low of my career is that I’ve given up everything for it.

“I look at my mates and they’re all married with kids, and that’s not the case for me because I’ve been so focused on work.”

Matthew Wright also revealed that James had enjoyed a ‘secret romance’ with This Morning presenter Alice Beer before he met Louise.

He also dated James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

What is James Martin’s dog called?

James currently has two dogs – Cooper and Ralph.

However, in 2019, James admitted buying little Ralph in Harrods after a particularly boozy lunch.

He told the Daily Star in 2019: “I have two dogs – a working cocker spaniel called Cooper and a little Lhasa Apso called Ralph that I bought [bleeped] from the pet store at Harrods one lunchtime.”

He explained that popped in to buy a new pair of shoes, but came away with something altogether furrier instead.

Can James Martin sing?

Well, he can certainly play guitar!

Back in 2016, he learned to play the instrument and has even played live and sang on a cooking tour.

In 2019, he told Christine Lampard on Lorraine that he “ruined” his fingers while learning how to play.

But when it comes to singing?

“The look on everybody’s faces when I walked out… the worst thing was the look on my face was the same,” he said.

“Then they said, ‘You’ve got to do something more, can you sing?’ And I said, ‘I can’t sing at all so I do apologise’, it was just a lot of fun.”

On his Instagram feed, James recently revealed that he’s out playing with his band again – but playing the guitar only.

You could meet James at one of his events (Credit: ITV)

Can you meet James Martin?

James loves going out on tour and meeting fans, as well as giving cooking demos.

So the good news is that you can meet him.

One way is to sign up for one of his hosted events at his Manchester hotel.

The hotel’s website says that events feature “one-off menus and well-known guests” as well as the chance to meet the man himself.

James is also going our on tour again this year. Click here to get tickets.

What is James Martin’s bbq?

One of the features of James Martin’s Saturday Morning is his impressive outdoor kitchen.

It features an amazing wood-fired oven and a barbecue grill.

The barbecue James uses is a Japanese Konro grill.

These grills are the creme de la creme when it comes to barbecuing and are known for “clean charcoal infusion” and preventing a burnt aftertaste to grilled food.

What knives does James Martin use?

James has partnered with Harts of Stur to produce his own set of knives.

Designed by the great man himself, they’re made from Molybdenum steel and feature non-slip handles.

Are James Martin and Guy Martin related?

Despite his love of all things cars and motorbikes, James is not related to star motorcyclist and Channel 4 presenter, Guy.

However, not being related to Guy does not diminish James’s love of classic cars.

He owns 15 of them, and everything from a Ferrari to a JCB!

Are James and Brian Turner related?

Another common misconception is that James is related to TV chef and mentor, Brian Turner.

A former Michelin-starred chef, Brian has been friend and mentor to James since they met on Ready, Steady, Cook back in the 90s.

Since then, Brian has regularly appeared on James’s show as a guest.

James had done very well for himself (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is James Martin’s net worth?

James has his fingers in – pardon the pun – a lot of pies.

His books, tours, hotel and restaurant, branded wine, gin and knives as well as his cookery shows for ITV have all earned him a pretty penny.

And the website Celebrity Net Worth estimates that he’s worth a cool £3.6million.

Not bad for a Yorkshire who learned how to cook in the kitchen with his mum!