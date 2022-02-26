James Martin’s heroics bravely rescuing old lady from two violent muggers

James Martin is officially a real-life hero as he once pounced on two thugs as they mugged an old lady.

The telly chef, 49, was walking along London’s famous Oxford Street when he spotted a commotion.

Realising a pensioner was being violently attacked, James jumped to her rescue.

James Martin once rescued a pensioner from muggers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James Martin tackles muggers

In a resurfaced interview, the star admitted that he punched both muggers and pinned them down until help arrived.

James told GQ in 2019: “Two people mugged this lady at a cash point.

“I was stood behind this lady, they hit me first and I hit them back, and then I sat on one and grabbed hold of the other by the neck in a headlock.

“The police were just around the corner so they came and arrested both of them.”

He was 24 years old at the time.

Having trained at the Hostellerie De Plaisance in France, James has forged a hugely successful TV career.

James is one of the UK’s best know TV chefs (Credit: Splashnews.com)

He has hosted numerous series on the BBC and ITV and has a long-term slot on This Morning.

James currently fronts his own cooking show, James Martin’s Saturday Morning, on ITV.

But just like when he was 24, James is no wallflower and is not afraid to speak his mind.

James speaks out

He previously accused the Beeb of ‘discrimination’, claiming he missed out on two jobs because of his Northern accent.

“You’d be wrong if you said they don’t discriminate against people because of their accents,” he told the Daily Mail in 2018.

The BBC, however, refuted any discrimination.

James is not afraid to speak out (Credit: ITV)

A spokesperson insisted at the time: “The BBC has a huge variety of presenters with different accents and from different backgrounds.”

James has also been vocal about his hatred at being described as a “celebrity”.

And in November 2020, James raged live on air during a This Morning segment.

The star was making a winter soup and cheese straws when he suffered a huge blunder.

James forgot to secure the lid on his blender, meaning soup when flying when he switched it on.

The star’s temper flared following a blender blunder las year (Credit: ITV)

But refusing to hide his bubbling fury, he declared on camera: “This is what happens when I’ve got a director in my ear telling me I’ve got seven minutes, now I’ve got six minutes, now I’ve got five minutes.

“Now I’ve got one minute apparently!”

He continued to shout: “I know the time’s gone! He’s in my ear telling me the time’s gone. I know!”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning, 9.30am, ITV1, Saturday February 26

