James Martin has admitted he has ruled out having kids – and he’s revealed how he has filled the child-shaped hole in his life.

The Islands to Highlands host, who turns 50 next year, has been with girlfriend Louise Davies since 2011.

However, James has said he has no plans to propose or start a family.

James Martin and girlfriend Louise don’t have kids together (Credit: Splash News)

Who is James Martin going out with?

James has been with long-term girlfriend Louise since 2011, when they met on the set of Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

She’s a TV producer and the pair keep their private life just that – private.

They’ve been pictured together a handful of times over the years.

However, he never posts about her on social media, preferring pictures of tasty burgers instead!

The chef put his career over starting a family (Credit: Splash News)

What has James Martin said about having kids?

James has previously admitted that marriage and babies aren’t for him.

He cited money as a reason for not getting married, and said it’s a case of “each to their own” when it comes to starting a family.

He told the Sunday People in 2019 that, instead of a glitzy wedding and kids, he spends his hard-earned cash on his hobbies instead,

And he’s said that his cars – including a Chevrolet Courvette, a Lotus 340R, a 1948 Maserati and two retired Formula One cars – are his babies instead.

“My mates come round to my house and they look into my garage and I go: ‘These are my babies, these are my things.’ But you know, it’s each to their own, isn’t it?” he said.

James and Louise keep their relationship out of the limelight (Credit: Splash News)

Not having kids is his ‘biggest career low’

However, a year later James did admit that not starting a family is one of his biggest regrets.

And it’s something he blames on his ambition and cooking career.

Chatting to Prima, he admitted: “The biggest low of my career is that I’ve given up everything for it.

“I look at my mates and they’re all married with kids, and that’s not the case for me because I’ve been so focused on work.”

However, asked if he’d choose a different path if he had the chance to do it all again, James said he wouldn’t change a thing.

“The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact. But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it’s made me who I am.

“And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?” he added.

James Martin’s Islands to Highlands airs tonight (August 30) on ITV at 8pm.

