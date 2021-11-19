James Jordan fans gutted he wasn’t chosen to replace Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly this weekend

James Jordan fans were ‘gutted’ to find out that he hadn’t been chosen to replace Craig Revel Horwood as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend and shared their disappointment on Twitter.

There was plenty of speculation as to who would replace Craig as a judge after he tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

Some of the names thrown around included ex-judge Darcey Bussell, Alesha Dixon, and Oti Mabuse.

Stage and screen star Cynthia Erivo is joining our Judges for Musicals Week! Stepping into Craig’s shoes, who we wish a speedy recovery. 🌟 https://t.co/d9XV94yR9t #Strictly pic.twitter.com/TSjRsFgOL8 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 19, 2021

Who is replacing Craig on Strictly?

This morning it was announced that award-winning actor and singer Cynthia Erivo was replacing Craig. The 34-year-old has won a whole host of major awards during her career. She has also been nominated for two Oscars and two Golden Globes.

Many fans were happy with Cynthia’s appointment, however, some were left disappointed.

Many James Jordan fans were ‘gutted’ that the dancer hadn’t been chosen to replace Craig as a judge this weekend.

Fans want James on the Strictly judging panel (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did James Jordan’s Twitter fans say about his Strictly snub?

A fan of James tweeted earlier today saying: “I’m sure the lady joining the Strictly panel this weekend is wonderful, but James Jordan would have been a genius signing.”

James Jordan then quoted the tweet and wrote: “I wonder how many people would agree with you?”

Plenty of James’ fans took the opportunity to let him know they agreed with him.

“I think you need to be on that panel, permanently!” one fan commented.

“I would agree – they missed a trick,” another fan said.

“I would. You’re always honest, but fair,” another fan told James Jordan. “And your marking would be consistent. Plus you’ve got a good sense of humour. I’m sure this other temporary judge has experience, but I wonder how many people know who they are?”

“I would love to see you as a judge on Strictly but that’s never gonna happen…you’d ruffle too many feathers!!” another said.

What else has James Jordan done?

James Jordan was a dancer on Strictly between 2006 and 2013 (Credit: ITV)

James Jordan was on Strictly between 2006 and 2013 as one of the professional dancers, alongside his wife, Ola Jordan. His highest finish on the show was as runner-up in 2012.

In 2014 James Jordan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. He finished third, behind boxer Audley Harrison and actor Gary Busey. James Jordan was on Celebrity Big Brother: All-Stars in 2017 too.

In 2019, James Jordan won Dancing On Ice alongside dance partner Alexandra Schauman.

You can catch new judge Cynthia Erivo on Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday on BBC One at 6.35pm.

