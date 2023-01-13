Jake Quickenden opens up about hidden health condition after losing dad and brother to cancer

X Factor star Jake Quickenden has opened up about his hidden health condition after losing his dad and brother to cancer.

The star, 34, lost his dad Paul to bone cancer in 2008 and his brother in 2010.

Appearing on Friday’s Lorraine (January 13), Jake said that losing his brother and father to cancer made him develop anxiety about going to the doctors.

Jake Quickenden and Dr Amir on Lorraine to speak about health anxiety (Credit: ITV)

Jake Quickenden on his hidden health condition

Speaking about health anxiety, Jake said: “What I realised over the past year after talking about it more… When I go to the gym, the lads say: ‘Mate I’m the same. I get a headache and I think something’s wrong with me.’

“It’s been over 15 years since I’ve had it [health anxiety]. The first time I worried was when I was young and fell over and scraped my hand and got an infection. I thought I was always gonna get this.

“It’s important to find out what the start point was. For me, it was the loss of them [his dad and brother]. Thinking how fragile life is. Thinking I’m gonna get it and pass away.”

Jake is married to wife Sophie and together they share their son Leo. He’s also the stepfather of her son Freddie, eight.

Jake appeared on Lorraine to speak about his anxiety (Credit: ITV)

Hoe he manages his condition

Speaking about how he manages his anxiety, Jake added: “It’s tough but I feel a lot better about it now. I understand it. And when you understand anxiety you take the power away from it.

“I always do things to take my thoughts away from my health. It’s when I’m on my own that I worry.

“I asked Soph: ‘How often do I mention my health?’ and she said: ‘At least 15 times a day,’ and I don’t even realise I’m doing it any more.

“My health anxiety stops me from wanting to go to the doctors, because I’m worried about what they’ll tell me.”

Despite the anxiety, Jake got his testicles examined on Loose Women last year to raise awareness for cancer. He also had his first check up six months ago.

“I’m 34, and that was a big step for me to even do, an MRI, everything checked and bloods checked, and I felt quite proud,” he said.

