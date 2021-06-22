Jake Cornish is confirmed as a 2021 Love Island contestant.

Yes, this handsome young man is heading to the glamorous Majorca villa for the hit ITV2 reality show.

So how old is Jake? What’s his relationship history? And what has he said about Love Island?

Get the answers to these questions and more below….

Jake Cornish says he’s got a lot of love to give! (Credit: ITV)

How old is Love Island hopeful Jake Cornish – and where is he from?

Jake is 24 and he is from Weston-super-Mare.

Jake one of the new Love Island 2021 contestants and he is a water engineer.

Read more: Love Island bosses issue troll warning to viewers ahead of new series

Who has Jake dated?

Jake said he was in a long-term relationship but they broke up during the first national lockdown.

He told ITV: “I was in a relationship for seven years.

“Then when lockdown hit, I was single. The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it.”

Jake said he would never cheat and has a thing for blondes (Credit: ITV)

What kind of girls does Love Island star Jake like to date?

As for his dream woman, he said he’s hoping to find a Love Island contestant equivalent to Billie Faiers.

He explained: “My ideal woman is Billie Faiers. She is my dream woman.

“I think for a laugh once with the boys, I messaged her. I can’t remember what I messaged her.”

What’s more, he said he’s always gone for blondes – but he values loyalty above all else.

Jake explained: “Looks wise, always gone for blondes.

Read more: Why are there no fat people on Love Island this year?

“But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you.

“I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone.

“Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!”

As for his own good qualities he said: “I’ve got a lot of love to give, a lot of passion.”

He even said he likes to suck on toes and has a massive foot fetish!

This Love Island contestant hugely values loyalty (Credit: ITV)

Is Love Island star Jake Cornish on Instagram?

Yes Jake is on Instagram under the handle @jakecornish7.

As of now he has over 11,000 followers – but we’re sure this will significantly increase within days!

From his Instagram photos it is clear that he enjoys a healthy but balanced lifestyle.

He’s shared plenty of topless photos showing off his toned abs.

In others he’s also posing with wine or beer – and definitely looks like he knows how to party.

And he does seem to be a real family man, as he’s posted plenty of photos as the doting uncle.

His account is clearly already being managed by a third party – likely by his family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A K E Y (@jakecornish7)

As his Love Island announcement post read: “THE SECRET IS FINALLY OUT!

“Our Jakey is heading in to the summer 2021 Love Island Villa.

“He’s handsome, charming and ready to find love.

“We guarantee he will entertain you throughout his entire journey in the villa. He’s a cheeky one to say the least.”

When does Love Island 2021 start?

Love Island kicks off on Monday June 28 at 9pm on ITV2.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.