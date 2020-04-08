The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 8th April 2020
TV

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne could be set to join TOWIE

She previously turned down the offer as she was in EastEnders at the time

By Georgia Logan
Updated:
Tags: Dan Osborne, Jacqueline Jossa, The Only Way is Essex

Jacqueline Jossa has teased she and husband Dan Osborne could be set to join The Only Way is Essex.

The former EastEnders actress - who played Lauren Branning on the BBC One soap - has hinted her spouse could be returning to the ITVBe reality series, which kick-started his TV career. And she could make an appearance alongside him!

Jacqueline Jossa about to become a reality star? (Credit: Splash)

Read More:Strictly 2020 rumoured line-up as BBC confirms new series will go ahead as planned

Speaking on Instagram Live, she said: "I could be on TOWIE soon - me and Dan are gonna come back."

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner - who has kids Ella, five, and 22-month-old Mia, with Dan - revealed they were previously asked to be on TOWIE.

But she couldn't take part because she was on EastEnders, on rival channel BBC One, at the time.

View this post on Instagram

🏠 it’s not that bad 🤍🤍 I love these guys so much. ♥️

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

Read More:Matt Baker tipped to do I’m A Celebrity this year after quitting The One Show

The 27-year-old star added: "They did actually ask us a while ago, but I was on EastEnders so I couldn't but I was like, 'Oh my God, imagine me on 'TOWIE'.' "

I could be on TOWIE soon - me and Dan are gonna come back.

However, when the programme's cast member Bobby Norris quizzed her on whether she is actually going to make her TOWIE debut, she admitted: "I don't know, I don't know."

Dan Osborne's TOWIE past

Dan - who also has son Teddy, six, with ex-partner Megan Tomlin - appeared on TOWIE between 2013 and 2015. He was dropped from the series after a recording of a foul-mouthed rant against former lover Megan.

View this post on Instagram

My girls ❤️💖💖

A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on

Read More:Bradley Walsh stunned over The Chase contestant's saucy message to him

Jacqueline - who departed EastEnders  in 2018 after eight years on the show - and Dan are currently self-isolating with Ella and Mia.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Dan Osborne Jacqueline Jossa The Only Way is Essex

Trending Articles

 Our Girl fans convinced Amy-Leigh Hickman will replace Michelle Keegan
Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden teases return of Simon Cowell's 'Mr Nasty'
Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary reveals we are NOT yet at the peak of coronavirus
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Steve and Leanne rush Oliver to hospital
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Vinny’s dad arrives in the village
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's 'sweet messages to Prince Charles and the Queen'