Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne could be set to join TOWIE

Jacqueline Jossa has teased she and husband Dan Osborne could be set to join The Only Way is Essex.
The former EastEnders actress - who played Lauren Branning on the BBC One soap - has hinted her spouse could be returning to the ITVBe reality series, which kick-started his TV career. And she could make an appearance alongside him!
Speaking on Instagram Live, she said: "I could be on TOWIE soon - me and Dan are gonna come back."
The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner - who has kids Ella, five, and 22-month-old Mia, with Dan - revealed they were previously asked to be on TOWIE.
But she couldn't take part because she was on EastEnders, on rival channel BBC One, at the time.
The 27-year-old star added: "They did actually ask us a while ago, but I was on EastEnders so I couldn't but I was like, 'Oh my God, imagine me on 'TOWIE'.' "
However, when the programme's cast member Bobby Norris quizzed her on whether she is actually going to make her TOWIE debut, she admitted: "I don't know, I don't know."
Dan Osborne's TOWIE past
Dan - who also has son Teddy, six, with ex-partner Megan Tomlin - appeared on TOWIE between 2013 and 2015. He was dropped from the series after a recording of a foul-mouthed rant against former lover Megan.
Jacqueline - who departed EastEnders in 2018 after eight years on the show - and Dan are currently self-isolating with Ella and Mia.
