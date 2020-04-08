Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne could be set to join TOWIE

Jacqueline Jossa has teased she and husband Dan Osborne could be set to join The Only Way is Essex.

The former EastEnders actress - who played Lauren Branning on the BBC One soap - has hinted her spouse could be returning to the ITVBe reality series, which kick-started his TV career. And she could make an appearance alongside him!

Jacqueline Jossa about to become a reality star? (Credit: Splash)

Read More:Strictly 2020 rumoured line-up as BBC confirms new series will go ahead as planned

Speaking on Instagram Live, she said: "I could be on TOWIE soon - me and Dan are gonna come back."

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner - who has kids Ella, five, and 22-month-old Mia, with Dan - revealed they were previously asked to be on TOWIE.

But she couldn't take part because she was on EastEnders, on rival channel BBC One, at the time.

Read More:Matt Baker tipped to do I’m A Celebrity this year after quitting The One Show

The 27-year-old star added: "They did actually ask us a while ago, but I was on EastEnders so I couldn't but I was like, 'Oh my God, imagine me on 'TOWIE'.' "

I could be on TOWIE soon - me and Dan are gonna come back.

However, when the programme's cast member Bobby Norris quizzed her on whether she is actually going to make her TOWIE debut, she admitted: "I don't know, I don't know."

Dan Osborne's TOWIE past

Dan - who also has son Teddy, six, with ex-partner Megan Tomlin - appeared on TOWIE between 2013 and 2015. He was dropped from the series after a recording of a foul-mouthed rant against former lover Megan.

View this post on Instagram My girls ❤️💖💖 A post shared by Dan Osborne (@danosborneofficial) on Mar 17, 2020 at 2:14am PDT

Read More:Bradley Walsh stunned over The Chase contestant's saucy message to him

Jacqueline - who departed EastEnders in 2018 after eight years on the show - and Dan are currently self-isolating with Ella and Mia.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.